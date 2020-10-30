“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Anion-exchange Resins market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Anion-exchange Resins market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Anion-exchange Resins report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Anion-exchange Resins report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Anion-exchange Resins market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Anion-exchange Resins market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Anion-exchange Resins market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Anion-exchange Resins market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Anion-exchange Resins market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Anion-exchange Resins Market Research Report: Purolite Corporation (U.S.), Lanxess AG (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Thermax Ltd. (India), Ion Exchange Ltd. (India), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), ResinTech, Inc. (Malaysia), BASF SE (Germany), Eichrom Technologies, LLC (U.S.), Novasep Holding SAS (France)

Types: Acid Resin

Alkali Resin



Applications: Pharmaceutical Industries

Chemical Industries

Food and Beverages industries

Others



The Anion-exchange Resins Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Anion-exchange Resins market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Anion-exchange Resins market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Anion-exchange Resins market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Anion-exchange Resins industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Anion-exchange Resins market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Anion-exchange Resins market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Anion-exchange Resins market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anion-exchange Resins Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Anion-exchange Resins Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Anion-exchange Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Acid Resin

1.4.3 Alkali Resin

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Anion-exchange Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical Industries

1.5.3 Chemical Industries

1.5.4 Food and Beverages industries

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Anion-exchange Resins Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Anion-exchange Resins Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Anion-exchange Resins Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Anion-exchange Resins, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Anion-exchange Resins Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Anion-exchange Resins Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Anion-exchange Resins Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Anion-exchange Resins Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Anion-exchange Resins Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Anion-exchange Resins Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Anion-exchange Resins Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Anion-exchange Resins Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Anion-exchange Resins Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Anion-exchange Resins Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Anion-exchange Resins Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Anion-exchange Resins Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Anion-exchange Resins Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Anion-exchange Resins Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Anion-exchange Resins Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Anion-exchange Resins Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Anion-exchange Resins Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Anion-exchange Resins Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Anion-exchange Resins Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Anion-exchange Resins Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Anion-exchange Resins Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Anion-exchange Resins Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Anion-exchange Resins Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Anion-exchange Resins Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Anion-exchange Resins Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Anion-exchange Resins Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Anion-exchange Resins Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Anion-exchange Resins Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Anion-exchange Resins Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Anion-exchange Resins Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Anion-exchange Resins Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Anion-exchange Resins Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Anion-exchange Resins Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Anion-exchange Resins Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Anion-exchange Resins by Country

6.1.1 North America Anion-exchange Resins Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Anion-exchange Resins Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Anion-exchange Resins Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Anion-exchange Resins Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Anion-exchange Resins by Country

7.1.1 Europe Anion-exchange Resins Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Anion-exchange Resins Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Anion-exchange Resins Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Anion-exchange Resins Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Anion-exchange Resins by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Anion-exchange Resins Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Anion-exchange Resins Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Anion-exchange Resins Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Anion-exchange Resins Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Anion-exchange Resins by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Anion-exchange Resins Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Anion-exchange Resins Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Anion-exchange Resins Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Anion-exchange Resins Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Anion-exchange Resins by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Anion-exchange Resins Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Anion-exchange Resins Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Anion-exchange Resins Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Anion-exchange Resins Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Purolite Corporation (U.S.)

11.1.1 Purolite Corporation (U.S.) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Purolite Corporation (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Purolite Corporation (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Purolite Corporation (U.S.) Anion-exchange Resins Products Offered

11.1.5 Purolite Corporation (U.S.) Related Developments

11.2 Lanxess AG (Germany)

11.2.1 Lanxess AG (Germany) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Lanxess AG (Germany) Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Lanxess AG (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Lanxess AG (Germany) Anion-exchange Resins Products Offered

11.2.5 Lanxess AG (Germany) Related Developments

11.3 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

11.3.1 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Corporation Information

11.3.2 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Anion-exchange Resins Products Offered

11.3.5 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Related Developments

11.4 Thermax Ltd. (India)

11.4.1 Thermax Ltd. (India) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Thermax Ltd. (India) Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Thermax Ltd. (India) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Thermax Ltd. (India) Anion-exchange Resins Products Offered

11.4.5 Thermax Ltd. (India) Related Developments

11.5 Ion Exchange Ltd. (India)

11.5.1 Ion Exchange Ltd. (India) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Ion Exchange Ltd. (India) Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Ion Exchange Ltd. (India) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Ion Exchange Ltd. (India) Anion-exchange Resins Products Offered

11.5.5 Ion Exchange Ltd. (India) Related Developments

11.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

11.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan) Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan) Anion-exchange Resins Products Offered

11.6.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan) Related Developments

11.7 ResinTech, Inc. (Malaysia)

11.7.1 ResinTech, Inc. (Malaysia) Corporation Information

11.7.2 ResinTech, Inc. (Malaysia) Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 ResinTech, Inc. (Malaysia) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 ResinTech, Inc. (Malaysia) Anion-exchange Resins Products Offered

11.7.5 ResinTech, Inc. (Malaysia) Related Developments

11.8 BASF SE (Germany)

11.8.1 BASF SE (Germany) Corporation Information

11.8.2 BASF SE (Germany) Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 BASF SE (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 BASF SE (Germany) Anion-exchange Resins Products Offered

11.8.5 BASF SE (Germany) Related Developments

11.9 Eichrom Technologies, LLC (U.S.)

11.9.1 Eichrom Technologies, LLC (U.S.) Corporation Information

11.9.2 Eichrom Technologies, LLC (U.S.) Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Eichrom Technologies, LLC (U.S.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Eichrom Technologies, LLC (U.S.) Anion-exchange Resins Products Offered

11.9.5 Eichrom Technologies, LLC (U.S.) Related Developments

11.10 Novasep Holding SAS (France)

11.10.1 Novasep Holding SAS (France) Corporation Information

11.10.2 Novasep Holding SAS (France) Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Novasep Holding SAS (France) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Novasep Holding SAS (France) Anion-exchange Resins Products Offered

11.10.5 Novasep Holding SAS (France) Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Anion-exchange Resins Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Anion-exchange Resins Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Anion-exchange Resins Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Anion-exchange Resins Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Anion-exchange Resins Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Anion-exchange Resins Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Anion-exchange Resins Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Anion-exchange Resins Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Anion-exchange Resins Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Anion-exchange Resins Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Anion-exchange Resins Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Anion-exchange Resins Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Anion-exchange Resins Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Anion-exchange Resins Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Anion-exchange Resins Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Anion-exchange Resins Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Anion-exchange Resins Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Anion-exchange Resins Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Anion-exchange Resins Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Anion-exchange Resins Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Anion-exchange Resins Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Anion-exchange Resins Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Anion-exchange Resins Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Anion-exchange Resins Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Anion-exchange Resins Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”