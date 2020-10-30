LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Microsoft Corporation, Projector PSA, NetSuite OpenAir, Oracle, Appirio, Changepoint Corporation, ConnectWise, FinancialForce.com, Tenrox, Autotask Corporation Market Segment by Product Type: On-premise, Cloud Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Segment by Application: Consulting Firms, Marketing & Communication, Technology Companies, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 On-premise

1.3.3 Cloud

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Consulting Firms

1.4.3 Marketing & Communication

1.4.4 Technology Companies

1.4.5 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Trends

2.3.2 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Drivers

2.3.3 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Challenges

2.3.4 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Revenue

3.4 Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Area Served

3.6 Key Players Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Microsoft Corporation

11.1.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

11.1.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview

11.1.3 Microsoft Corporation Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Introduction

11.1.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

11.2 Projector PSA

11.2.1 Projector PSA Company Details

11.2.2 Projector PSA Business Overview

11.2.3 Projector PSA Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Introduction

11.2.4 Projector PSA Revenue in Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Projector PSA Recent Development

11.3 NetSuite OpenAir

11.3.1 NetSuite OpenAir Company Details

11.3.2 NetSuite OpenAir Business Overview

11.3.3 NetSuite OpenAir Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Introduction

11.3.4 NetSuite OpenAir Revenue in Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 NetSuite OpenAir Recent Development

11.4 Oracle

11.4.1 Oracle Company Details

11.4.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.4.3 Oracle Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Introduction

11.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

11.5 Appirio

11.5.1 Appirio Company Details

11.5.2 Appirio Business Overview

11.5.3 Appirio Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Introduction

11.5.4 Appirio Revenue in Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Appirio Recent Development

11.6 Changepoint Corporation

11.6.1 Changepoint Corporation Company Details

11.6.2 Changepoint Corporation Business Overview

11.6.3 Changepoint Corporation Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Introduction

11.6.4 Changepoint Corporation Revenue in Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Changepoint Corporation Recent Development

11.7 ConnectWise

11.7.1 ConnectWise Company Details

11.7.2 ConnectWise Business Overview

11.7.3 ConnectWise Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Introduction

11.7.4 ConnectWise Revenue in Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 ConnectWise Recent Development

11.8 FinancialForce.com

11.8.1 FinancialForce.com Company Details

11.8.2 FinancialForce.com Business Overview

11.8.3 FinancialForce.com Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Introduction

11.8.4 FinancialForce.com Revenue in Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 FinancialForce.com Recent Development

11.9 Tenrox

11.9.1 Tenrox Company Details

11.9.2 Tenrox Business Overview

11.9.3 Tenrox Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Introduction

11.9.4 Tenrox Revenue in Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Tenrox Recent Development

11.10 Autotask Corporation

11.10.1 Autotask Corporation Company Details

11.10.2 Autotask Corporation Business Overview

11.10.3 Autotask Corporation Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Introduction

11.10.4 Autotask Corporation Revenue in Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Autotask Corporation Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

