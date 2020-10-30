LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Personalized Medicines Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Personalized Medicines market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Personalized Medicines market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Personalized Medicines market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, 3G Biotech, Quest Diagnostics, Laboratory Corporation of America, Abbott, Agendia NV, Asuragen Inc, Becton Dickinson, CardioDx Inc., Foundation Medicine, Qiagen, Siemens Healthcare, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GE Healthcare, Pfizer, Sanofi, 23andMe, Illumina Market Segment by Product Type: PM Diagnostics, PM Therapeutics, Personalized Medical Care, Personalized Nutrition & Wellness Personalized Medicines Market Segment by Application: Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Dietary Care Centers, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Personalized Medicines market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Personalized Medicines market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Personalized Medicines industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Personalized Medicines market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Personalized Medicines market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Personalized Medicines market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Personalized Medicines Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 PM Diagnostics

1.3.3 PM Therapeutics

1.3.4 Personalized Medical Care

1.3.5 Personalized Nutrition & Wellness

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Personalized Medicines Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospitals Pharmacies

1.4.3 Retail Pharmacies

1.4.4 Dietary Care Centers

1.4.5 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Personalized Medicines Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Personalized Medicines Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Personalized Medicines Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Personalized Medicines Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Personalized Medicines Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Personalized Medicines Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Personalized Medicines Market Trends

2.3.2 Personalized Medicines Market Drivers

2.3.3 Personalized Medicines Market Challenges

2.3.4 Personalized Medicines Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Personalized Medicines Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Personalized Medicines Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Personalized Medicines Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Personalized Medicines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Personalized Medicines Revenue

3.4 Global Personalized Medicines Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Personalized Medicines Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Personalized Medicines Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Personalized Medicines Area Served

3.6 Key Players Personalized Medicines Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Personalized Medicines Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Personalized Medicines Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Personalized Medicines Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Personalized Medicines Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Personalized Medicines Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Personalized Medicines Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Personalized Medicines Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Personalized Medicines Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Personalized Medicines Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Personalized Medicines Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Personalized Medicines Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Personalized Medicines Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Personalized Medicines Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Personalized Medicines Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Personalized Medicines Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Personalized Medicines Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Personalized Medicines Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Personalized Medicines Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Personalized Medicines Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Personalized Medicines Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Personalized Medicines Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Personalized Medicines Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Personalized Medicines Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Personalized Medicines Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Personalized Medicines Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Personalized Medicines Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Personalized Medicines Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 3G Biotech

11.1.1 3G Biotech Company Details

11.1.2 3G Biotech Business Overview

11.1.3 3G Biotech Personalized Medicines Introduction

11.1.4 3G Biotech Revenue in Personalized Medicines Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 3G Biotech Recent Development

11.2 Quest Diagnostics

11.2.1 Quest Diagnostics Company Details

11.2.2 Quest Diagnostics Business Overview

11.2.3 Quest Diagnostics Personalized Medicines Introduction

11.2.4 Quest Diagnostics Revenue in Personalized Medicines Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Quest Diagnostics Recent Development

11.3 Laboratory Corporation of America

11.3.1 Laboratory Corporation of America Company Details

11.3.2 Laboratory Corporation of America Business Overview

11.3.3 Laboratory Corporation of America Personalized Medicines Introduction

11.3.4 Laboratory Corporation of America Revenue in Personalized Medicines Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Laboratory Corporation of America Recent Development

11.4 Abbott

11.4.1 Abbott Company Details

11.4.2 Abbott Business Overview

11.4.3 Abbott Personalized Medicines Introduction

11.4.4 Abbott Revenue in Personalized Medicines Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Abbott Recent Development

11.5 Agendia NV

11.5.1 Agendia NV Company Details

11.5.2 Agendia NV Business Overview

11.5.3 Agendia NV Personalized Medicines Introduction

11.5.4 Agendia NV Revenue in Personalized Medicines Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Agendia NV Recent Development

11.6 Asuragen Inc

11.6.1 Asuragen Inc Company Details

11.6.2 Asuragen Inc Business Overview

11.6.3 Asuragen Inc Personalized Medicines Introduction

11.6.4 Asuragen Inc Revenue in Personalized Medicines Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Asuragen Inc Recent Development

11.7 Becton Dickinson

11.7.1 Becton Dickinson Company Details

11.7.2 Becton Dickinson Business Overview

11.7.3 Becton Dickinson Personalized Medicines Introduction

11.7.4 Becton Dickinson Revenue in Personalized Medicines Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Becton Dickinson Recent Development

11.8 CardioDx Inc.

11.8.1 CardioDx Inc. Company Details

11.8.2 CardioDx Inc. Business Overview

11.8.3 CardioDx Inc. Personalized Medicines Introduction

11.8.4 CardioDx Inc. Revenue in Personalized Medicines Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 CardioDx Inc. Recent Development

11.9 Foundation Medicine

11.9.1 Foundation Medicine Company Details

11.9.2 Foundation Medicine Business Overview

11.9.3 Foundation Medicine Personalized Medicines Introduction

11.9.4 Foundation Medicine Revenue in Personalized Medicines Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Foundation Medicine Recent Development

11.10 Qiagen

11.10.1 Qiagen Company Details

11.10.2 Qiagen Business Overview

11.10.3 Qiagen Personalized Medicines Introduction

11.10.4 Qiagen Revenue in Personalized Medicines Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Qiagen Recent Development

11.11 Siemens Healthcare

10.11.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details

10.11.2 Siemens Healthcare Business Overview

10.11.3 Siemens Healthcare Personalized Medicines Introduction

10.11.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in Personalized Medicines Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

11.12 Amgen

10.12.1 Amgen Company Details

10.12.2 Amgen Business Overview

10.12.3 Amgen Personalized Medicines Introduction

10.12.4 Amgen Revenue in Personalized Medicines Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Amgen Recent Development

11.13 Bristol-Myers Squibb

10.13.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Details

10.13.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Business Overview

10.13.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Personalized Medicines Introduction

10.13.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Revenue in Personalized Medicines Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Development

11.14 GE Healthcare

10.14.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

10.14.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview

10.14.3 GE Healthcare Personalized Medicines Introduction

10.14.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Personalized Medicines Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

11.15 Pfizer

10.15.1 Pfizer Company Details

10.15.2 Pfizer Business Overview

10.15.3 Pfizer Personalized Medicines Introduction

10.15.4 Pfizer Revenue in Personalized Medicines Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Pfizer Recent Development

11.16 Sanofi

10.16.1 Sanofi Company Details

10.16.2 Sanofi Business Overview

10.16.3 Sanofi Personalized Medicines Introduction

10.16.4 Sanofi Revenue in Personalized Medicines Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Sanofi Recent Development

11.17 23andMe

10.17.1 23andMe Company Details

10.17.2 23andMe Business Overview

10.17.3 23andMe Personalized Medicines Introduction

10.17.4 23andMe Revenue in Personalized Medicines Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 23andMe Recent Development

11.18 Illumina

10.18.1 Illumina Company Details

10.18.2 Illumina Business Overview

10.18.3 Illumina Personalized Medicines Introduction

10.18.4 Illumina Revenue in Personalized Medicines Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Illumina Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

