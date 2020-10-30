FMI Revises Portable Vital Sign Monitoring Device Market Forecast, as COVID-19 Pandemic Continues to Expand Quickly

The healthcare industry is rapidly converging with the Information Technology industry, which reflects in the rising digitalization of the landscape, and adoption of next-generation and high-tech medical devices is indicating a popular trend in the industry. Consequently, the adoption of advanced technologies in Portable Vital Sign Monitoring Device Market is expected to continue to be a trend gaining immense popularity among manufacturers and other stakeholders.

By establishing partnerships and collaborations with technology companies, leading healthcare companies are introducing wireless and wearable vital signs monitoring devices, which is expected to boost their competitive advantages in the market. Leading players are expected to build business strategies taking into consideration the increasing demand for temperature measurement devices in hospitals, ambulatory surgical clinics, and other diagnostic centres.

Download Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-410

This Future Market Insights report examines the global Portable Vital Sign Monitoring Device Market for the period 2017 – 2027. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the growth of the Portable Vital Sign Monitoring Device Market and the expanding applications of vital signs monitoring devices globally. Patient monitoring is part of patient care in emergency rooms, operating rooms, intensive care units and critical care settings. Patient monitoring devices is the parent market of vital signs monitoring devices. Patient monitoring devices include devices used for monitoring vital signs, hemodynamic, neurologic and brain functions. Vital signs monitoring devices are used in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centres and home care settings. The patient monitoring devices market was valued at approximately US$ 4.1 Bn in 2016. The global Portable Vital Sign Monitoring Device Market accounted for more than 40% share of the global patient monitoring devices market in 2016. In the next section, FMI covers the Portable Vital Sign Monitoring Device Market performance in terms of its global value and volume split. This section includes FMI’s analyses of the key trends, drivers and restraints, which are influencing the Portable Vital Sign Monitoring Device Market currently. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in this report to provide better insights.

Vital signs monitoring devices are used in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centres and home care settings. End uses of vital signs monitoring devices are described in detail, with regard to the value and volume share held by each end use segment in each of the seven assessed regions. The next section of the report forecasts the market in terms of value and volume in each of the seven regions. Besides, this section provides a market outlook for 2017–2027 and sets the forecast within the context of the Portable Vital Sign Monitoring Device Market. This study draws inferences from the key regional trends contributing to the growth of the patient monitoring devices market, in order to estimate and forecast the value and volume shares held by the regional Portable Vital Sign Monitoring Device Markets. The global Portable Vital Sign Monitoring Device Market report analyses the degree at which the global drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East and Africa.

All the sections, by end use, by product type, by mount type and by region, evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects in the Portable Vital Sign Monitoring Device Market for the period 2017 –2027. We have considered 2016 as the base year and provided data for the trailing 12 months. To calculate the Portable Vital Sign Monitoring Device Market size, we have first considered revenue generated from the sale of patient monitoring devices. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated, by value and volume, across the Portable Vital Sign Monitoring Device Market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we have started off by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the Portable Vital Sign Monitoring Device Market would develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analyses, based on primary research, secondary research and our own analysis. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities likely to emerge in the Portable Vital Sign Monitoring Device Market.

All the vital signs monitoring devices segments, in terms of end use, product type, mount type and region, are analysed to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to overall market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends witnessed in the Portable Vital Sign Monitoring Device Market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key vital signs monitoring devices segments, sub-segments and regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, which is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that providers can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Portable Vital Sign Monitoring Device Market. Further, to understand the key market segments in terms of the growth and adoption of vital signs monitoring devices across the concerned regions, Future Market Insights has developed the Portable Vital Sign Monitoring Device Market attractiveness index to help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the vital signs monitoring devices competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the Portable Vital Sign Monitoring Device Market and key differentiators. Besides, major vital signs monitoring devices providers are also covered in the report. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the Portable Vital Sign Monitoring Device Market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the Portable Vital Sign Monitoring Device Marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Portable Vital Sign Monitoring Device Market.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type Monitors Low Acuity Monitors Mid Acuity Monitors High Acuity Monitors Temperature Measurement Devices Liquid-Filled Thermometers Digital Thermometers Infrared Thermometers Blood Pressure Measurement Devices Sphygmomanometers Automated Blood Pressure Monitors Standalone Pulse Oximeters

By End Use

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Home Care Settings

By Mount Type

Standalone

Portable

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-410

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT- PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries:[email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]