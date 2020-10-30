Automotive Electronic Components Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

Future Market Insights (FMI) has delivered a comprehensive, insightful, and unbiased research report titled “Automotive Electronic Components Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) & Opportunity Assessment (2017-2022)”. The report provides a detailed analysis of the global Automotive Electronic Components Market, covering its dynamics comprehensively, and offering key trends influencing the market expansion. The report also provides analysis of market data across various parameters, for arriving at the accurate market numbers. In addition, competitive landscape of the global Automotive Electronic Components Market has been covered by the report, offering information about key players contributing to growth of the market.

Report Structure

The first chapter of the report offers an executive summary of the global Automotive Electronic Components Market, followed by a detailed market introduction as well as definition of product – automotive microcontrollers. The executive summary gives 360-degree view of the market, particularly focusing on regional segments included in the report. The executive summary also provides the most significant and relevant market numbers, including the historical CAGR for 2012 to 2016, as well as the forecast CAGR for 2017 to 2022. This chapter of the report also sheds light on lucrative regions on the basis of fastest expansion, and largest revenues share.

The introduction of the global Automotive Electronic Components Market enables the report readers to understand the wide scope of the market. The next chapter of the report renders information about key dynamics impacting expansion of the global Automotive Electronic Components Market. Key points that are covered in this chapter include global economy, and list of suppliers. In subsequent chapter of the report, information related to cost structure analysis & pricing analysis of the market have been offered. Moreover, the report has also provided an analysis on presence of leading market players in form of an intensity map.

Market Taxonomy

The report has offered a segmentation-wise analysis and forecast of the global Automotive Electronic Components Market based on vehicle type, application, material type, and region. This chapter comprises imperative market numbers associated with the market segments in terms of revenue comparison, market share comparison, and Y-o-Y growth comparison. The report has segmented the global Automotive Electronic Components Market based on region into Europe, Latin America, North America, Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ).

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Material Type

Tinned Steel

Nickel-Cobalt Ferrous Alloy

Copper Alloy

Vehicle Type

Compact Passenger Cars

Mid-sized Passenger Cars

Premium Passenger Cars

Luxury Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Electric vehicle

Application

Advanced Driver Assistance System

Parking Assist System

Brake control system

Electric Control Suspension

Airbags

Functional Safety Technology

Transmission Control

Start-Stop System

Electronic Power Steering System

Others

Competitive Landscape

The concluding chapters of the report focus on the market’s competition landscape, providing information about leading market participants in detail. The information about market players is offered in the form of product overview, company overview, key developments by market players, and financials related to the specific company. The competition landscape also provides the SWOT analysis of selected players, providing information about strengths, opportunities, weaknesses and threats, which these companies are facing in the global Automotive Electronic Components Market. This chapter is an indispensable part of the report, containing necessary information for analysing global leaders operating in the global market for automotive microcontrollers. This chapter also provides analysis of the way these companies are implementing their strategies and vision for gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Research Methodology

The report on the Automotive Electronic Components Market has been backed by an exhaustive research methodology, which relies on both primary as well as secondary research for gaining all necessary information about the global automotive controllers market. The report has been validated a number of times with the help of expert analysts at FMI.

