Augmenting Demand for Transglutaminase to Bolster Global Market Revenue Growth

Global Transglutaminase Market: Introduction

Transglutaminase is an enzyme that catalyzes the formation of isopeptide bonds between proteins. It increases protein-protein interaction which results in reduced solubility. Transglutaminase belongs to the transferase family and is also known by name as protein-glutamine ϒ-glutamyltransferase and meat glue. Transglutaminase catalyzes the formation of covalent bonds between the amino acids Glutamine and Lysine of distinct origins of proteins like actins, caseins, glutens, myosins, and soya globulins. Transglutaminase are commonly found in mammal tissues, invertebrates, plants and in microbial cells. Transglutaminase is widely used in processing of meat, fish, bakery and dairy products on account of its cross-linking property. Transglutaminase also improves the viscosity, firmness, elasticity and water binding-capacity of processed food products. Transglutaminase is used to improve functional and physical properties of food products. Moreover, concentrated enzymes has medical benefits and can be used to correct the abnormality and reduce bleeding risk. Transglutaminase falls under GRAS (generally recognized as safe) category. Nowadays, microbial fermentation method is preferred over traditional method of production from animal origin. Microbial fermentation method was invented by company Ajinomoto and it includes operations like fermentation, centrifugation, filtration and ion-exchange. Transglutaminase prices are directly proportional to its enzyme activity, rise in the enzyme activity leads to rise in prices.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31684

Global Transglutaminase Market: Dynamics

Research and development in production of transglutaminase by microbial fermentation process may benefit producers to develop more accessible products with a wider scope. Changing food habits and increasing interest of consumer towards textured food products is fueling transglutaminase market growth. Increasing population and urbanization in developing countries is further driving transglutaminase market. Up gradations in microbial fermentation process is helping to develop enzymes with high activity from low cost substrates. Profit margins for producers can be raised by developing more cost efficient processes producing enzymes with high activity. Transglutaminase increases risk if bacterial contamination in the food products it is used. Transglutaminase also act negatively in people those are gluten sensitive or have celiac disease. Stringent regulations of European Union regarding transglutaminase usage in food industry tend to hamper the market growth in Europe.

Request For Table of Content (TOC) @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/31684

Global Transglutaminase Market: Segmentation

The global Transglutaminase market can be segmented on the basis of its source, type and its application.

The global Transglutaminase market is segmented on the basis of its source:

Animal and plant tissues (TTGs)

Microbial fermentation(MTGs)

The global Transglutaminase market is segmented on the basis of its type:

< 100 U/g

100 U/g – 200 U/g

> 200 U/g

The global Transglutaminase market is segmented on the basis of its application:

Meat processing

Fish processing

Dairy Products

Bakery Products

Others

Global Transglutaminase Market: Regional Outlook

Transglutaminase production is concentrated in Asia-Pacific and Europe region of which China holds the prominent share. North America is expected to be a significant market for transglutaminase and will show considerable growth by the virtue of increasing demand for textured food products in USA. Asia-Pacific is increasing its share in the global transglutaminase market and is expected to grow at significant rate to take over North America during forecast period. Europe, followed after Asia-Pacific, is another attractive market for transglutaminase and is expected to grow at a steady rate. Share of other regions like Middle-East and Africa and South America may experience negligible change. Countries like China, India and South Korea are expected to grow at comparatively higher rate owing to its increasing working population and less stringent regulation on processed food. Mature countries from North America and Europe are anticipated to grow at lowers rates as compared to Asian countries (Except Japan). North America is likely to restrict the use transglutaminase for celiac disease patients which may affect transglutaminase growth; however the effect would not be consider as remarkable.

Global Transglutaminase Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global Transglutaminase market are:

C & P Additives

Ajinomoto Foods

Yiming Biological

Dongsheng Bio-Tech Co., Ltd

BDF Natural Ingredients

Kinry Biotech

Micro-Tech Foods Ingredients

Pangbo Biological

Foodchem International Corporation

Other Manufacturers

The Transglutaminase market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Transglutaminase market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Transglutaminase market research report provides analysis and information according to Transglutaminase market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Transglutaminase Market Segments

Transglutaminase Market Dynamics

Transglutaminase Market Size

Transglutaminase Supply & Demand Scenario

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in Transglutaminase market

Competition & Companies involved in Transglutaminase market

Technology used in Transglutaminase Market

Value Chain of Transglutaminase Market

Regional analysis includes,

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The Transglutaminase Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with Transglutaminase market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Transglutaminase market segments and geographies.

You can access Full report here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31684

About Us

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research and consulting services. PMR boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductor and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws on its multi-disciplinary capabilities and high pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.

PMR stands committed to bringing more accuracy and speed to clients’ business decisions. From ready-to-purchase market research reports to customized research solutions, PMR’s engagement models are highly flexible without compromising on its deep-seated research values.

Contact Us:

Sourabh KJ

305 Broadway

7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com