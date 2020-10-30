Global Phase Transfer Catalysts Market to Record Robust Compound Annual Growth Rate

Global Phase Transfer Catalysts Market: Introduction

Phase Transfer Catalysts are used in heterogeneous reaction to enable the transfer of a reactant from one phase to another and react with the other phase reactants. The reactions is generally carried out in mild conditions. Phase transfer catalysts itself has both functional sites to get solubilized in both system and facilitate transferring substance from one system to another. For instance, the reactants with ionic nature are soluble in aqueous system but insoluble in organic medium so to make the reaction happen, the phase transfer catalysts is used solubilize the salt in to the desired organic medium. It is also used to accelerate the heterogeneous reaction with minimal solvent wastage. As Phase Transfer Catalysts accelerates the reaction, needs less solvents, obtains higher yield, has less side reaction, and eliminate hazardous waste, it is considered as good agent for Green Chemistry. Commonly used phase-transfer catalysts are quaternary ammonium salts, cryptands, crown ethers, and phosphonium compounds amongst which quaternary ammonium is widely used. Phase transfer reaction finds its applications in various industries such as agro-chemicals, pharmaceuticals, dyes, paper, perfumery & fragrance and other industries. Phase Transfer Catalysts are used in the pharmaceuticals industry for drug formulation and other laboratory applications. Moreover, Phase Transfer Catalysts has made possible the use of cheaper and easily available alternative raw materials like potassium carbonate and aqueous NaOH solution and thus, eliminating the severe anhydrous conditions, expensive solvents, and dangerous bases such as metal hydrides and organometallic reagents.

Global Phase Transfer Catalysts Market: Dynamics

Imposition of stringent rule on the use of harmful compounds in pharmaceutical industry which is the major end-use for phase transfer catalysts is expected to drive the demand for global Phase Transfer Catalysts as it eliminates the disadvantages of use of harmful chemical compounds. Moreover, increasing awareness related to health and hygiene can propel the market growth for phase transfer catalysts. Increasing use of green chemistry in organic synthesis process is further expected to bolster the demand for phase transfer catalysts. Vertical and backward integration market is projected to create excess demand for phase transfer catalysts in foreseeable future. In upcoming years investment for research and development activities is anticipated to increase for developing techniques for reaction rate enhancement which may restrict the consumption of phase transfer catalysts. Recovery of phase transfer catalysts is an important factor to be considered especially in commercial applications. Availability of other cheap cost catalyst can further hinder the phase transfer market growth.

Global Phase Transfer Catalysts Market: Segmentation

The global Phase Transfer Catalysts market can be segmented on the basis of its type and its application.

The global Phase Transfer Catalysts market is segmented on the basis of its type:

Ammonium Salts

Phosphonium Salts

Crown Ethers

Cryptands

The global Phase Transfer Catalysts market is segmented on the basis of its application:

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

Global Phase Transfer Catalysts Market: Regional Outlook

North America is one of the prominent region for production and consumption of phase transfer catalysts on account of increasing awareness related to health and developments in pharmaceuticals industry in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to gain traction over forecast period owing to growth in agrarian countries such as India. Increasing population and need for pharmaceuticals in China and India is expected to further drive the market. Moreover, these developing countries, there would be high demand for phase transfer catalysts for food industry. Medical advancements in Europe is a primary factor for the phase transfer catalysts market growth in the region. Market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is anticipated to show sluggish growth due to presence of undeveloped economies in the region.

Global Phase Transfer Catalysts Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global Phase Transfer Catalysts market are:

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Pacific Organics Private Limited

PAT IMPEX

SACHEM Inc.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co.

Volant-Chem Corp.

Central Drug House (P) Ltd.

Changzhou Xinan Chemical Institue

Dishman Group

Huadong Chemical Research Institute

Kente Catalysts Inc.

Other Manufacturers

