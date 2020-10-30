Burgeoning Demand for Zn Air Battery to Fuel Market Growth from 2020 to 2030

Global Zn-air Battery Market: Introduction

Zn-air Battery is a type of metal air batteries which is powered by oxidization of zinc with oxygen gas from the air. Zn-air battery is type of electrochemical storage device. Zn-air battery has large energy storage density and is less expensive to manufacture. The size of Zn-air battery ranges from small hearing aid button cells, large batteries used in old cameras to very large batteries used in electric vehicles.

Zn-air battery is used as a source of power for electric vehicles, communication and transmission devices, lamps along with other consumer devices & gadgets such as hearing aids. Zn-air battery is comprised of zinc anode and a cathode. Zn-air battery is also available in rechargeable and non-rechargeable type. In Zn-air battery the oxygen from air reacts with cathode to form hydroxyl ions. Further, zinc combines with hydroxyl ions to form zincate.

During the process of reaction electricity is generated. As compared to lithium ion batteries the Zn-air battery is 30-40% less expensive. As compared to Li-Ion batteries Zn-Air battery can match or surpass its energy density and specific energy. Also, the Zn-air battery does not have fire risk which are associated with Li-Ion batteries. Zinc is easily available in nature and is very less expensive in comparison with lithium which is a rare metal. Thus, Zn-air battery has lesser production cost.

Global Zn-air Battery Market: Dynamics

In the recent years there is significant demand for renewable energy sources owing to the increasing demand for energy and stringent climate change objectives. The rising demand for renewable energy has led to the need of dependable and economical energy storage system (ESS). Zn-air battery is promising ESS due to its higher specific energy & energy density. Thus, growing demand for renewable energy is estimated to be an important factor driving the growth of Zn-air battery market.

Growing number of stringent regulations on vehicle emissions and adoption of rigorous emission standards by government organization has increased the adoption of electric vehicles. Growing electric vehicle production is bolstering the demand for Zn-air battery. Zn-air battery is used in traffic signals, safety signs and warning signs. Zn-air battery avoids the traffic congestion problems through continuous power supply during power failures. Increasing roadway projects and infrastructural development projects in developing countries is expected to propel the growth of Zn-air battery market.

The increasing spending capabilities of middle class population is driving the sales of electronic gadgets such as smart phones, laptops etc. Thus growing sales of electronic gadgets will bolster the Zn-air battery growth. The corrosion of zinc in Zn-air battery leads to the formation of explosive hydrogen. Thus, handling of Zn-air battery requires proper safety handling and expertise which is cause of concern. Also, availability of alternative batteries might hinder the market growth.

Global Zn-air Battery Market: Segmentation

The global Zn-air Battery market can be segmented on the basis of its type and application.

The global Zn-air Battery market is segmented on the basis of its type:

Rechargeable Zn-Air Battery

Non-rechargeable Zn-Air Battery

The global Zn-air Battery market is segmented on the basis of its application:

Automotive

Safety Lamps

Remote Transmission & Communication

Consumer goods & small appliances

Grid storage

Global Zn-air Battery Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region Asia Pacific is estimated to be high potential market with lucrative growth opportunities for Zn-air battery. The significant growth in electronics industry and rising demand for electric vehicles backed by government initiatives is estimated to driving factor for Zn-air battery market in Asia Pacific region.

Growing sales of light weight electric vehicles and rising demand for renewable energy makes North America and Europe prominent market regions for Zn-air battery. Automotive industry growth in Latin America makes it a potential market region for Zn-air battery. Middle East & Africa is estimated to be strong market for Zn-air battery owing to the end-use industry growth.

Global Zn-air Battery Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global Zn-air battery market are:

Panasonic Corporation, Renata S.A., Electric Fuel Battery Corp., Revolt Technology, ZhuHai Zhi Li Battery Co., Ltd., ZINCNYX Energy Solutions, Inc., Guangdong Tianqju Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., GP Batteries International Limited, and ZAF Energy Systems, Inc. among others.

The Zn-air battery market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Zn-air battery market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.

It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Zn-air battery market research report provides analysis and information according to Zn-air battery market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Zn-air battery Market Segments

Zn-air battery Market Dynamics

Zn-air battery Market Size

Zn-air battery Supply & Demand Scenario

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in Zn-air battery market

Competition & Companies involved in Zn-air battery market

Technology used in Zn-air battery Market

Value Chain of Zn-air battery Market

Regional analysis includes,

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The Zn-air battery Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with Zn-air battery market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Zn-air battery market segments and geographies.

