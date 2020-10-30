Sales Revenue of Recycled Polyethylene to escalate in the Coming Years Owing to Changes in Market Dynamics

Global Recycled Polyethylene Market: Market Introduction

Nowadays, recycling plastic is a vital process for our environment considering over billion metric tons of its produced annually for numerous applications. Recycling polyethylene is widely used process as it is fairly easy to carry out. Owing to its high density composition of plastic, the waste can be liquefied from a solid form and reshaped as it solidifiers, and making it reusable. Due to the superior properties of recycled plastic, it widely utilized from supermarket bags to high-tech industrial applications.

There are numerous types of recycled polyethylene although there are two most common types based on product density is– high density polyethylene (HDPE) and low density polyethylene (LDPE). Further, on the basis of processing and applications, recycled polyethylene is divided into numerous grades such as food grade, injection grade, and other grades. In term of physical properties, recycled polyethylene is strong, transparent, light-weight component, having reseal ability, shatter-resistance, recyclable material, and versatile, among others. Attributing to this properties, it finds wide range of applications across packaging, footwear, textile, automotive, strapping, and among other industries.

Global Recycled Polyethylene Market: Market Dynamics

The production and disposal of plastic put an enormous burden on the environment and economic growth. This challenge has driven the global recycled polyethylene market by end of forecast period. Legalization coupled with growing customer awareness increases the demand for recycled polyethylene market. The adoption of recycled polyethylene is increased from the brand owners to industrial buyers also, the demand is driven by the sustainability targets and financial consideration.

Stringent regulation is not only factor influencing the market but also rising oil prices make recycled polyethylene as a more attractive segment. The long-term scarcity of oil prices expected to drive the global recycled polyethylene market during the forecast period. On other hand, the local sorting facilities doesn’t have the equipment to process the plastic waste properly. Thus, the factors such as insufficient standardization, lack of investment, and industry profitability is anticipated to hamper the global recycled polyethylene market.

Global Recycled Polyethylene Market: Market Segmentation

The global recycled polyethylene market can be segmented on the basis of product types, chemistry, grade, applications, and regions. On the basis of product type, the global recycled polyethylene market can be segmented as mentioned below:

LDPE (Low Density Polyethylene)

HDPE (High Density Polyethylene)

On the basis of chemistry, the global recycled polyethylene market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Colored

Clean/Black Colored

On the basis of grade, the global recycled polyethylene market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Food Grade

Injection Grade

Other Grades

On the basis of applications, the global recycled polyethylene market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Packaging

Textile

Footwear

Automotive

Strapping

Other Industrial application

Global Recycled Polyethylene Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Europe is lucrative region for the global recycled polyethylene market as European economies has regulations to encourage recycling plastic. Along with this, the region has favorable conditions such as good traditional waste management infrastructure, landfill, and energy recovery is projected to drive the market.

Market for recycled polyethylene is still in embryonic stage in Asia pacific, despite substantial concentration of conventional as well as biodegradable plastic manufacturers. Moreover, the product is getting traction and it is anticipated that over the span of next ten years, economies, such as Malaysia, India and Indonesia, will witness higher investments from key industry participants in recycled polyethylene. Moreover, North America and Latin America markets are relatively mature and as a result, stagnant demand for recycled polyethylene is projected over the next few years

Global Recycled Polyethylene Market: Industry Participants

The global recycled polyethylene market is expected to be fairly fragmented as it has numerous industry participants across the world. Few of them are listed across the value chain of recycled polyethylene which is –

KW Plastics

Polychem USA

Birch Plastics Inc.

Dart Container Corporation

Envision Plastics Industries LLC

CarbonLite Industries LLC

B & B Plastic Inc.

Kuusakoski Recycling Ltd.

Viridor waste management Ltd.

M&G Chemicals

Phoenix Technologies, Inc.

LIBOLON

Verdeco Recycling, Inc.

