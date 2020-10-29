RENDS AND POTENTIAL SCOPE OF CROWDFUNDING MARKET 2020-2025

The Crowdfunding Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Crowdfunding is a method of raising capital through the collective effort of friends, family, customers, and individual investors. This approach taps into the collective efforts of a large pool of individuals primarily online via social media and crowdfunding platforms and leverages their networks for greater reach and exposure. Social media as a source of free of cost promotion and crowdfunding campaigns as avenues for crowdsourcing are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, growth of the social media and a mobile-savvy population in emerging countries, which are likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future.

Further, it is more efficient fundraising, it gains you early adopters & loyal advocates and it generates traction & social proof. These benefits also rising demand of Crowdfunding among its users. However, time consuming process is one of the major factors which limiting the market growth of Crowdfunding across the world.

The “Global Crowdfunding Market Analysis to 2026” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Business & Financial Services industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Crowdfunding market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, process and geography. The global Crowdfunding market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Crowdfunding market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The regional analysis of Global Crowdfunding Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing internet and smartphone penetration in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at higher rate in the global Crowdfunding market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Major market player included in this report are:

– GoFundMe

– Indiegogo

– Kickstarter

– Petreon

– Tilt

– Circle Up

– Angel List

– Rocket Hub

– Dragon Innovation

– YouCaring

– CrowdRise

– DonorsChoose

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Crowdfunding Market Size

2.2 Crowdfunding Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Crowdfunding Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Crowdfunding Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Crowdfunding Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Crowdfunding Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Crowdfunding Sales by Product

4.2 Global Crowdfunding Revenue by Product

4.3 Crowdfunding Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Crowdfunding Breakdown Data by End User

