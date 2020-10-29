Global Chemical Filters Market and Forecast 2020-2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chemical Filters market.

Chemical filters are utilities that separate substances in a flow from each other. Chemical filters can be used for many purposes, including water purification, air purification, raw materials processing and the filtration of ingredients in industrial processes.

For the major players of Chemical Filters, DENSO maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019. Followed by Sogefi, Mann-Hummel, Veolia Water Technologies and Pentair. The Top 5 players accounted for about 24% of the Global Chemical Filters revenue market share in 2019.

In this study, the revenue market for Chemical Filters was divided into five geographic regions. Asia-Pacific occupied the largest revenue market share with over 43% in 2019. It is followed by Europe and North America. Other regions have smaller market.

In the applications, Industrial segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of nearly 44% in 2019. Automotive segment accounted for about 38% of the revenue market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Chemical Filters Market

The global Chemical Filters market size is projected to reach US$ 2929.5 million by 2026, from US$ 2235.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Chemical Filters Scope and Segment

The global Chemical Filters market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chemical Filters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Activated Carbon Filters

Ion-exchange Resin Filters

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automotive

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Chemical Filters market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Chemical Filters key manufacturers in this market include:

DENSO

Sogefi

Mann-Hummel

Veolia Water Technologies

Pentair

Freudenberg

TOYOTA BOSHOKU

MAHLE

Parker Hannifin

Donaldson

Whirlpool

Camfil

Omnipure

DAIKIN

Bosch

Carbon Block Technology

LG Electronics

JinWei

Universe Filter

NIPPON PURETEC

