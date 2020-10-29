Development in Online Exam Proctoring Market 2020 | Share and Forecast to 2027

Online Exam Proctoring market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Online Exam Proctoring market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Online Exam Proctoring market.

A candidate is typically monitored online during the test duration with webcam, microphone, and access to the candidate’s screen during online exam proctoring or online video test proctoring. A suitable device (Desktop PC / Laptop / Tablet / Mobile), an Internet connection with a minimum speed of 256kbps, and a functional webcam and a microphone are needed to take an online proctored test from a remote location candidate.

Online proctoring records every single exam session from start to finish, not just via video: it also captures images, desktop screens, and chat logs, which are among the few safeguards that protect students and proctors alike. Video-enabled surveillance monitors the entire examination session automatically, including any non-standard occurrences such as a candidate leaving the room or leaning away from their web camera view. Enabling proctoring methods in online exams makes it potentially more difficult, or say, to cheat than getting a physical investigator in the exam room.

Top Players Analysis:

Comprobo

Examity, Inc.

Inspera AS

Mettl Online Assessment

ProctorEdu

Proctortrack

ProctorU Inc.

PSI Services LLC

Talview…

