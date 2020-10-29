Conference Room Solutions Market Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis -2027

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast for the conference room solution market between 2017 and 2027. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the global conference room solution market dynamics and trends across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and MEA, which influence the current nature and future status of the conference room solution market.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the conference room solution market and offers insights on the various factors driving the popularity of conference room solutions. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends and market structure. The conference room solution market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market on the basis of technology, application and different regions globally.

The conference room solution market is expected to witness significant value growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the demand for cloud communication solutions and data-driven technologies from various industry verticals.

The report starts with an overview of the conference room solution market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and challenges from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the conference room solution market.

The conference room solution market has been classified on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region. By component, the conference room solution market has been segmented into software and services. By deployment, the global conference room solution market has been segmented into on-premises and SaaS. On the basis of organization size, the market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The SaaS segment accounted for a relatively higher share, owing to an increase in the demand for cloud-based solutions.

In the past few years, it has been observed that many small and medium enterprises in countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France are adopting advanced conference room solutions to reduce the complications in conferencing and to improve the communication between employees. This trend of adopting advanced conference room solutions is expected to continue in the coming years.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the conference room solution market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis covering key trends.

The next section contains a detailed analysis of the conference room solution market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2027 and sets the forecast within the context of the conference room solution market, which includes latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market as well as analyses the degrees at which the drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (the U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, BENELUX and the rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland and the rest of Eastern Europe), APEJ (China, India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and the rest of APEJ), China, Japan and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, Northern Africa and the rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the conference room solution market across various regions globally for the period 2017 –2027. We have considered 2016 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the conference room solution market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global conference room solution market has been split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of component, deployment, organization size, vertical and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to market growth. This detailed information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global conference room solution market.

In addition, another key feature of this conference room solution market report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global conference room solution market.

In the final section of the conference solution market report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the conference room solution market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the conference room solution supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the conference room solution market. Some of the key competitors covered in the conference room solution market report are Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Polycom Inc., Zoom Video Communications Inc., Google, West Corporation, LogMeIn Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, Blue Jeans Network and Premiere Global Services, Inc.