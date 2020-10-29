EPM Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW, SK Chemical, JSR/Kumho

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global EPM market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global EPM market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The EPM report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EPM report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EPM market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EPM market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EPM market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EPM market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EPM market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global EPM Market Research Report: Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW, SK Chemical, JSR/Kumho, Sumitomo, Lion Elastomers, MITSUI, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, SABIC, Eni, SSME, Jilin Xingyun Chemical

Types: Solution Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization



Applications: Automotive Industry

Building & Construction

Wires & Cables

Others



The EPM Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EPM market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EPM market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the EPM market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in EPM industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global EPM market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global EPM market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EPM market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EPM Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top EPM Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global EPM Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Solution Polymerization

1.4.3 Suspension Polymerization

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global EPM Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive Industry

1.5.3 Building & Construction

1.5.4 Wires & Cables

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global EPM Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global EPM Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global EPM Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global EPM Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global EPM, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global EPM Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global EPM Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for EPM Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key EPM Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top EPM Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top EPM Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top EPM Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top EPM Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top EPM Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top EPM Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top EPM Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by EPM Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global EPM Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 EPM Production by Regions

4.1 Global EPM Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top EPM Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top EPM Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America EPM Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America EPM Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America EPM Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe EPM Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe EPM Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe EPM Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China EPM Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China EPM Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China EPM Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan EPM Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan EPM Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan EPM Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 EPM Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top EPM Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top EPM Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top EPM Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America EPM Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America EPM Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe EPM Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe EPM Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific EPM Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific EPM Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America EPM Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America EPM Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa EPM Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa EPM Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global EPM Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global EPM Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global EPM Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 EPM Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global EPM Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global EPM Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global EPM Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global EPM Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global EPM Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global EPM Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global EPM Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Lanxess

8.1.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

8.1.2 Lanxess Overview

8.1.3 Lanxess Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Lanxess Product Description

8.1.5 Lanxess Related Developments

8.2 ExxonMobil

8.2.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

8.2.2 ExxonMobil Overview

8.2.3 ExxonMobil Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 ExxonMobil Product Description

8.2.5 ExxonMobil Related Developments

8.3 DOW

8.3.1 DOW Corporation Information

8.3.2 DOW Overview

8.3.3 DOW Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 DOW Product Description

8.3.5 DOW Related Developments

8.4 SK Chemical

8.4.1 SK Chemical Corporation Information

8.4.2 SK Chemical Overview

8.4.3 SK Chemical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 SK Chemical Product Description

8.4.5 SK Chemical Related Developments

8.5 JSR/Kumho

8.5.1 JSR/Kumho Corporation Information

8.5.2 JSR/Kumho Overview

8.5.3 JSR/Kumho Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 JSR/Kumho Product Description

8.5.5 JSR/Kumho Related Developments

8.6 Sumitomo

8.6.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

8.6.2 Sumitomo Overview

8.6.3 Sumitomo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Sumitomo Product Description

8.6.5 Sumitomo Related Developments

8.7 Lion Elastomers

8.7.1 Lion Elastomers Corporation Information

8.7.2 Lion Elastomers Overview

8.7.3 Lion Elastomers Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Lion Elastomers Product Description

8.7.5 Lion Elastomers Related Developments

8.8 MITSUI

8.8.1 MITSUI Corporation Information

8.8.2 MITSUI Overview

8.8.3 MITSUI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 MITSUI Product Description

8.8.5 MITSUI Related Developments

8.9 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

8.9.1 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Corporation Information

8.9.2 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Overview

8.9.3 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Product Description

8.9.5 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Related Developments

8.10 SABIC

8.10.1 SABIC Corporation Information

8.10.2 SABIC Overview

8.10.3 SABIC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 SABIC Product Description

8.10.5 SABIC Related Developments

8.11 Eni

8.11.1 Eni Corporation Information

8.11.2 Eni Overview

8.11.3 Eni Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Eni Product Description

8.11.5 Eni Related Developments

8.12 SSME

8.12.1 SSME Corporation Information

8.12.2 SSME Overview

8.12.3 SSME Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 SSME Product Description

8.12.5 SSME Related Developments

8.13 Jilin Xingyun Chemical

8.13.1 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Corporation Information

8.13.2 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Overview

8.13.3 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Product Description

8.13.5 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Related Developments

9 EPM Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top EPM Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top EPM Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key EPM Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 EPM Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global EPM Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America EPM Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe EPM Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific EPM Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America EPM Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa EPM Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 EPM Sales Channels

11.2.2 EPM Distributors

11.3 EPM Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 EPM Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 EPM Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global EPM Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

