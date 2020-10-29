“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Heat Recovery Wheels market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Heat Recovery Wheels market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Heat Recovery Wheels report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Heat Recovery Wheels report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Heat Recovery Wheels market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Heat Recovery Wheels market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Heat Recovery Wheels market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Heat Recovery Wheels market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Heat Recovery Wheels market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Heat Recovery Wheels Market Research Report: Ostberg India Pvt. Ltd, Bry-Air (Asia) Private Limited, Desiccant Rotors, Radiant Heat Exchanger Pvt. Ltd, Hoval Enventus, Rotary Heat Exchangers Pty Ltd, Klingenburg USA, LLC, Amalva, Eri Corporation

Types: Condensation Rotors

Hygroscopic Rotors

Sorption Rotors



Applications: Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Heat Recovery Wheels Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Heat Recovery Wheels market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Heat Recovery Wheels market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Heat Recovery Wheels market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Heat Recovery Wheels industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Heat Recovery Wheels market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Heat Recovery Wheels market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Heat Recovery Wheels market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Heat Recovery Wheels Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Heat Recovery Wheels Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market 3

1.4.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Market Size Growth Rate 3

1.4.2 Condensation Rotors

1.4.3 Hygroscopic Rotors

1.4.4 Sorption Rotors

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Market Size Growth Rate 3

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Heat Recovery Wheels Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Heat Recovery Wheels Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Heat Recovery Wheels Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Heat Recovery Wheels Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Heat Recovery Wheels Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Heat Recovery Wheels Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Heat Recovery Wheels Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Heat Recovery Wheels Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Heat Recovery Wheels Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Heat Recovery Wheels Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Heat Recovery Wheels Production by Regions

4.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Heat Recovery Wheels Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Heat Recovery Wheels Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Heat Recovery Wheels Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Heat Recovery Wheels Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Heat Recovery Wheels Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Heat Recovery Wheels Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Heat Recovery Wheels Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Heat Recovery Wheels Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Heat Recovery Wheels Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Heat Recovery Wheels Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Heat Recovery Wheels Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Heat Recovery Wheels Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Heat Recovery Wheels Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Heat Recovery Wheels Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Heat Recovery Wheels Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Heat Recovery Wheels Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Heat Recovery Wheels Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Heat Recovery Wheels Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Heat Recovery Wheels Consumption 3

5.2.2 North America Heat Recovery Wheels Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Heat Recovery Wheels Consumption 3

5.3.2 Europe Heat Recovery Wheels Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Heat Recovery Wheels Consumption 3

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Heat Recovery Wheels Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Heat Recovery Wheels Consumption 3

5.5.2 Central & South America Heat Recovery Wheels Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Wheels Consumption 3

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Wheels Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size 3 (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Market Size 3 (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Production 3 (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Revenue 3 (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Heat Recovery Wheels Price 3 (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Market Forecast 3 (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Production Forecast 3 (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Revenue Forecast 3 (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Price Forecast 3 (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size 3 (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Consumption Historic Breakdown 3 (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Consumption Forecast 3 (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Ostberg India Pvt. Ltd

8.1.1 Ostberg India Pvt. Ltd Corporation Information

8.1.2 Ostberg India Pvt. Ltd Overview

8.1.3 Ostberg India Pvt. Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Ostberg India Pvt. Ltd Product Description

8.1.5 Ostberg India Pvt. Ltd Related Developments

8.2 Bry-Air (Asia) Private Limited

8.2.1 Bry-Air (Asia) Private Limited Corporation Information

8.2.2 Bry-Air (Asia) Private Limited Overview

8.2.3 Bry-Air (Asia) Private Limited Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Bry-Air (Asia) Private Limited Product Description

8.2.5 Bry-Air (Asia) Private Limited Related Developments

8.3 Desiccant Rotors

8.3.1 Desiccant Rotors Corporation Information

8.3.2 Desiccant Rotors Overview

8.3.3 Desiccant Rotors Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Desiccant Rotors Product Description

8.3.5 Desiccant Rotors Related Developments

8.4 Radiant Heat Exchanger Pvt. Ltd

8.4.1 Radiant Heat Exchanger Pvt. Ltd Corporation Information

8.4.2 Radiant Heat Exchanger Pvt. Ltd Overview

8.4.3 Radiant Heat Exchanger Pvt. Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Radiant Heat Exchanger Pvt. Ltd Product Description

8.4.5 Radiant Heat Exchanger Pvt. Ltd Related Developments

8.5 Hoval Enventus

8.5.1 Hoval Enventus Corporation Information

8.5.2 Hoval Enventus Overview

8.5.3 Hoval Enventus Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Hoval Enventus Product Description

8.5.5 Hoval Enventus Related Developments

8.6 Rotary Heat Exchangers Pty Ltd

8.6.1 Rotary Heat Exchangers Pty Ltd Corporation Information

8.6.2 Rotary Heat Exchangers Pty Ltd Overview

8.6.3 Rotary Heat Exchangers Pty Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Rotary Heat Exchangers Pty Ltd Product Description

8.6.5 Rotary Heat Exchangers Pty Ltd Related Developments

8.7 Klingenburg USA, LLC

8.7.1 Klingenburg USA, LLC Corporation Information

8.7.2 Klingenburg USA, LLC Overview

8.7.3 Klingenburg USA, LLC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Klingenburg USA, LLC Product Description

8.7.5 Klingenburg USA, LLC Related Developments

8.8 Amalva

8.8.1 Amalva Corporation Information

8.8.2 Amalva Overview

8.8.3 Amalva Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Amalva Product Description

8.8.5 Amalva Related Developments

8.9 Eri Corporation

8.9.1 Eri Corporation Corporation Information

8.9.2 Eri Corporation Overview

8.9.3 Eri Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Eri Corporation Product Description

8.9.5 Eri Corporation Related Developments

9 Heat Recovery Wheels Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Heat Recovery Wheels Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Heat Recovery Wheels Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Heat Recovery Wheels Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Heat Recovery Wheels Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Heat Recovery Wheels Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Heat Recovery Wheels Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Heat Recovery Wheels Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Heat Recovery Wheels Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Heat Recovery Wheels Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Heat Recovery Wheels Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Heat Recovery Wheels Sales Channels

11.2.2 Heat Recovery Wheels Distributors

11.3 Heat Recovery Wheels Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Heat Recovery Wheels Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Heat Recovery Wheels Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Heat Recovery Wheels Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

