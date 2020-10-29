Plant Factory Grow Lights Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | APL engineered material, Daystar, Advanced lighting Technologies, Philips, General Electric

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Plant Factory Grow Lights market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plant Factory Grow Lights market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plant Factory Grow Lights report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plant Factory Grow Lights report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plant Factory Grow Lights market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plant Factory Grow Lights market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plant Factory Grow Lights market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plant Factory Grow Lights market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plant Factory Grow Lights market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plant Factory Grow Lights Market Research Report: APL engineered material, Daystar, Advanced lighting Technologies, Philips, General Electric, Hydrofarm, Iwasaki Electric, Sun System

Types: High-Intensity Discharge

Fluorescent Lighting

LED

Others



Applications: Vertical Farming

Indoor Farming

Commercial Greenhouse

Turf and Landscaping

Research

Others



The Plant Factory Grow Lights Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plant Factory Grow Lights market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plant Factory Grow Lights market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plant Factory Grow Lights market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plant Factory Grow Lights industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plant Factory Grow Lights market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plant Factory Grow Lights market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plant Factory Grow Lights market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plant Factory Grow Lights Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Plant Factory Grow Lights Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Plant Factory Grow Lights Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 High-Intensity Discharge

1.4.3 Fluorescent Lighting

1.4.4 LED

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Plant Factory Grow Lights Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Vertical Farming

1.5.3 Indoor Farming

1.5.4 Commercial Greenhouse

1.5.5 Turf and Landscaping

1.5.6 Research

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plant Factory Grow Lights Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Plant Factory Grow Lights Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Plant Factory Grow Lights Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Plant Factory Grow Lights Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Plant Factory Grow Lights, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Plant Factory Grow Lights Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Plant Factory Grow Lights Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Plant Factory Grow Lights Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Plant Factory Grow Lights Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Plant Factory Grow Lights Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Plant Factory Grow Lights Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Plant Factory Grow Lights Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Plant Factory Grow Lights Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Plant Factory Grow Lights Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Plant Factory Grow Lights Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Plant Factory Grow Lights Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plant Factory Grow Lights Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Plant Factory Grow Lights Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Plant Factory Grow Lights Production by Regions

4.1 Global Plant Factory Grow Lights Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Plant Factory Grow Lights Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Plant Factory Grow Lights Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Plant Factory Grow Lights Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Plant Factory Grow Lights Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Plant Factory Grow Lights Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Plant Factory Grow Lights Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Plant Factory Grow Lights Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Plant Factory Grow Lights Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Plant Factory Grow Lights Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Plant Factory Grow Lights Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Plant Factory Grow Lights Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Plant Factory Grow Lights Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Plant Factory Grow Lights Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Plant Factory Grow Lights Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Plant Factory Grow Lights Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Plant Factory Grow Lights Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Plant Factory Grow Lights Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Plant Factory Grow Lights Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Plant Factory Grow Lights Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Plant Factory Grow Lights Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Plant Factory Grow Lights Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Plant Factory Grow Lights Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Plant Factory Grow Lights Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Plant Factory Grow Lights Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Plant Factory Grow Lights Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Plant Factory Grow Lights Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Plant Factory Grow Lights Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Plant Factory Grow Lights Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Plant Factory Grow Lights Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Plant Factory Grow Lights Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Plant Factory Grow Lights Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Plant Factory Grow Lights Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Plant Factory Grow Lights Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Plant Factory Grow Lights Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Plant Factory Grow Lights Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Plant Factory Grow Lights Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Plant Factory Grow Lights Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Plant Factory Grow Lights Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Plant Factory Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 APL engineered material

8.1.1 APL engineered material Corporation Information

8.1.2 APL engineered material Overview

8.1.3 APL engineered material Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 APL engineered material Product Description

8.1.5 APL engineered material Related Developments

8.2 Daystar

8.2.1 Daystar Corporation Information

8.2.2 Daystar Overview

8.2.3 Daystar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Daystar Product Description

8.2.5 Daystar Related Developments

8.3 Advanced lighting Technologies

8.3.1 Advanced lighting Technologies Corporation Information

8.3.2 Advanced lighting Technologies Overview

8.3.3 Advanced lighting Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Advanced lighting Technologies Product Description

8.3.5 Advanced lighting Technologies Related Developments

8.4 Philips

8.4.1 Philips Corporation Information

8.4.2 Philips Overview

8.4.3 Philips Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Philips Product Description

8.4.5 Philips Related Developments

8.5 General Electric

8.5.1 General Electric Corporation Information

8.5.2 General Electric Overview

8.5.3 General Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 General Electric Product Description

8.5.5 General Electric Related Developments

8.6 Hydrofarm

8.6.1 Hydrofarm Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hydrofarm Overview

8.6.3 Hydrofarm Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Hydrofarm Product Description

8.6.5 Hydrofarm Related Developments

8.7 Iwasaki Electric

8.7.1 Iwasaki Electric Corporation Information

8.7.2 Iwasaki Electric Overview

8.7.3 Iwasaki Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Iwasaki Electric Product Description

8.7.5 Iwasaki Electric Related Developments

8.8 Sun System

8.8.1 Sun System Corporation Information

8.8.2 Sun System Overview

8.8.3 Sun System Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Sun System Product Description

8.8.5 Sun System Related Developments

9 Plant Factory Grow Lights Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Plant Factory Grow Lights Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Plant Factory Grow Lights Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Plant Factory Grow Lights Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Plant Factory Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Plant Factory Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Plant Factory Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Plant Factory Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Plant Factory Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Plant Factory Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Plant Factory Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Plant Factory Grow Lights Sales Channels

11.2.2 Plant Factory Grow Lights Distributors

11.3 Plant Factory Grow Lights Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Plant Factory Grow Lights Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Plant Factory Grow Lights Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Plant Factory Grow Lights Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

