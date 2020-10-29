Robotic Lawn Mower Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2029

Robotic Lawn Mower Market: Introduction

A Robotic Lawn Mower is a type of autonomous robot used for cutting grass in gardens, lawns, parks, golf courses and other commercial spaces. Robotic Lawn Mowers require setting up of a wire border around the lawn or garden to define the area to be mowed. In the commercial market, Robotic Lawn Mowers are available in different ranges and sizes, depending on the working area and garden complexity. Alongside, reducing labor cost, Robotic Lawn Mowers have several advantages, such as low noise and reduced labor cost. Depending on their range and working area, Robotic Lawn Mowers are divided into low, medium and high range. In the current market scenario, low range Robotic Lawn Mowers dominate the market. However, owing to the labor-intensive nature of large-scale turf maintenance and commercial landscaping, long range Robotic Lawn Mowers hold significant market potential. Further, advancements in technology and artificial intelligence are expected to pave way for the growth of Robotic Lawn Mower market during the forecast period.

Robotic Lawn Mower Market: Dynamics

With continuous advancements being witnessed in technology and growing adoption of artificial intelligence to develop smart homes, Robotic Lawn Mowers are increasingly gaining traction in the market. Increasing demand for landscaping from commercial as well as residential areas will be a key driving factor for the growth of Robotic Lawn Mower market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing trend of investing in development of gardens and lawns as a recreational & leisure activity in North America and Europe is expected to further augment the growth of Robotic Lawn Mower market during the forecast period.

Robotic Lawn Mower manufacturers are increasingly investing in R&D for incorporating advanced technology to improve the performance, accuracy and product features to stay ahead in the cutting edge competitive environment. However, one of the prominent barriers for the growth of the Robotic Lawn Mower market is their high cost and complicated setup and installation. Robotic Lawn Mower manufacturers are also focusing on enhancing the safety features and adding laser systems and other smart technologies to enhance maneuverability and navigation and enhance ease of use and comfort.

Robotic Lawn Mower Market: Segmentation

On the basis of End Use sector, the global Robotic Lawn Mower can be segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

On the basis of Blade type, the global Robotic Lawn Mower can be segmented into:

Pivoting Blades

Fixed Blades

On the basis of Range, the global Robotic Lawn Mower can be segmented into:

High-Range Lawn Mower

Medium-Range Lawn Mower

Low-Range Lawn Mower

Robotic Lawn Mower Market: Regional Overview

Europe is estimated to dominate the global Robotic Lawn Mower market during the forecast period. Increasing focus on infrastructural development and high investments on technological developments will augment the growth of the Robotic Lawn Mower market in Europe. Germany, France and Sweden are expected to be the key driving regions for the European Robotic Lawn Mower market. North America Robotic Lawn Mower market is expected to follow the European market, witnessing significant growth over the forecast period owing to high rate of technological adoption, increasing recreation and leisure outdoor activities and recovering construction industry. Introduction and development of new and innovative products in the market is expected to further boost the growth of the North America Lawn mower market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific Robotic Lawn Mower market is estimated to be a low-value market. However, the region is expected to create significant opportunities for growth during the forecast period owing to increasing disposable income and infrastructural developments. Latin America and Middle East & Africa Robotic Lawn Mower markets are expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period.

Robotic Lawn Mower Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Robotic Lawn Mower market are:

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

Deere & Company

MTD Products

The Toro Company

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi

STIGA Spa

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

Robomow

