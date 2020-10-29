Celery Juice Market 2020 Global Analysis by Key Players

Celery juice is a highly nutritious drink produced from celery. The celery plant is considered to be highly nutritious with essential acids, vitamins, and nutrients that are beneficial for the human body. Therefore, the juice produces from celery offers high nutritional value and is highly preferred by health-conscious consumers in developed and developing countries. Furthermore, celery juices offer several health benefits such as it helps to control blood pressure, fight with cancer, neutralizes acidity, and also treat inflammation. Celery juices, when added with other juice types, can be considered as a beneficial health drink due to its various health benefits.

Barakat Quality Plus LLC, Sunshine Juice Co, The JuiceWorks, The Cotswold Juice Company, KAUAI JUICE CO, CAJ Food Products, Inc., Pressed Juicery, Invertec Foods, Green Press Inc., Kaleidoscope Juice are among the well established players in the global Celery Juice market.

The celery juice market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as rising consumer awareness of health benefits associated with the consumption of celery juice coupled with the growing consumer preference towards packaged juices. Moreover, an increase in usage of celery in the food & beverage industry provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the celery juice market. However, side effects associated with the consumption of celery juice in some cases is projected to hamper the overall growth of the celery juice market.

The “Global Celery Juice Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Food and Beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the celery juice market with detailed market segmentation by product, distribution channel and geography. The global celery juice market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading celery juice market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic began in Wuhan, China in December 2019, and since then it has spread around the world at a rapid rate. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected economies and industries due to imposed lockdowns, travel bans and business closures. Chemicals and Materials is one of the major global industries suffering from severe disruptions such as supply chain disruptions, cancellations of technology events and office closures as a result of this outbreak. It is also expected to impact the demand for Celery Juice products around the world.

