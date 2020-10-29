Cocoa Products Market In-depth Research Report and Application Analysis by 2020 – 2027

Cocoa products are derived from cocoa beans or fermented seeds of Theobroma cacao or cocoa tree. Some of the chief cocoa products include cocoa powder, chocolate, cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, etc. Numerous cocoa products and derivatives of cocoa find applications in end-use industries ranging from chocolate to cosmetic and pharmaceuticals and liquor to pharmaceuticals. Cocoa products such as cocoa powder have been shown to regulate blood pressure and prevent the development of hypertension, lower risk of heart attacks and strokes, and promote the health of skin and teeth.

Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Ciranda, Inc., FUJI OIL CO., LTD., Guan Chong Berhad (GCB), Puratos Group, The Hershey Company, Touton S.A., United Cocoa Processor, Inc are among the well established players in the global Cocoa Products market.

The rising demand for chocolates and related products such as dark chocolates, milk chocolates, etc. has led to a surge in demand for cocoa products. Burgeoning chocolate consumption per capita and aggressive advertisements and promotional campaigns are undertaken by manufacturers to attract buyers is likely to drive the demand for cocoa products. Furthermore, the use of cocoa butter in the formulation of various personal care and cosmetic products owing to its therapeutic properties is expected to further augment the demand for cocoa products in the forecast period. The demand for organic cocoa products has grown rapidly, as consumers have grown increasingly concerned about food safety along with the impact of cocoa plantations on the environment. However, the threat to the sustainability of cocoa production, rampant use of fertilizers, poor soil fertility, and climate change is likely to affect the production of cocoa products in the forecast period.

The “Global Cocoa Products Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the cocoa products market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, and geography. The global cocoa products market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cocoa products market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic began in Wuhan, China in December 2019, and since then it has spread around the world at a rapid rate. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected economies and industries due to imposed lockdowns, travel bans and business closures. Chemicals and Materials is one of the major global industries suffering from severe disruptions such as supply chain disruptions, cancellations of technology events and office closures as a result of this outbreak. It is also expected to impact the demand for Cocoa Products products around the world.

