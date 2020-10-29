Milk Powder Market Comprehensive Analysis Reveals Superb Growth | Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America, Fonterra Co-operative Group, LACTALIS Ingredients

Powdered or dried milk is a dairy product produced by dehydrating liquid milk through several drying processes until it converts into a powder. One of the major advantages of drying milk is to preserve it. Milk powder has a longer shelf life as compared to liquid milk and does not need to be refrigerated. Milk powder is a suitable solution for those who lack immediate access to adequate refrigeration methods and dairy products. It has various applications in confectionaries, bakeries, infant formulas, nutritional foods, etc. Milk powder is obtained mainly by spray-drying and roller-drying methods.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

–ALPEN FOOD GROUP B. V.

– Arla Foods amba

– Dairy Farmers of America

– Fonterra Co-operative Group

– LACTALIS Ingredients

-Nestle S. A.

-Royal FrieslandCampina N. V.

-Saputo Inc.

– Schreiber Foods

– The Kraft Heinz Company

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Milk Powder Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the milk powder market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global milk powder market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading milk powder market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global milk powder market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. On the basis of type the global milk powder market is segmented into whole milk powder, skimmed milk powder, dairy whitener, buttermilk powder, fat-filled milk powder, and other. On the basis of application, the milk powder market is classified into nutritional foods, infant formulas, bakery & confectioneries, savories, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global milk powder market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The milk powder market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Milk Powder Market – By Type

1.3.2 Milk Powder Market – By Application

1.3.3 Milk Powder Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MILK POWDER MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

Continue…..

