The External Storage Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading External Storage market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The external storage contains devices which store information outside a computer. Those devices can be either permanently attached to the computer or may use a removable media or removable. The external storage systems comprise various techniques such as optical storage, magnetic storage, smart cloud devices, and reliable state storage. The adoption of external storage devices is gaining high momentum in modern businesses due to an increase in digital transformation conceptualization.

Top Key Players:-ADATA Technology Co., Ltd., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., SK hynix Inc., Hitachi Data Systems (Hitachi Ltd.), Western Digital, Pure Storage, Inc., Samsung, Seagate Technology LLC, Toshiba Corporation

Increasing digital transformation throughout the organizations, rising government spending in advanced storage technologies, and adoption of hybrid and all flash arrays are some of the factors responsible for stimulating the external storage market. In addition to this, the external storage is receiving high popularity in fintech, IT & telecom industry pertaining to benefits provided by external storage including low power consumption and high-speed random access of data. Rising adoption of external storage in aforesaid industries are anticipated to create opportunities for the players operating in the external storage market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of External Storage industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global external storage market is segmented on the basis of storage type and end user. Based on storage type, the external storage market is segmented into optical storage, solid-state storage devices, flash storage devices, external hard drives, others. On the basis of end user, the external storage market is segmented into enterprise, consumer.

The report analyzes factors affecting External Storage market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting External Storage market in these regions.

