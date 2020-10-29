Infrared (IR) Cameras Market

Los Angeles, United States- – The global Infrared (IR) Cameras market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Infrared (IR) Cameras market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Infrared (IR) Cameras Market.With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Infrared (IR) Cameras market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Infrared (IR) Cameras market.

Leading players of the global Infrared (IR) Cameras market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Infrared (IR) Cameras market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Infrared (IR) Cameras market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Infrared (IR) Cameras market.

Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Leading Players

, FLIR Systems, Inc., DRS Technologies Inc., Fluke Corporation, Axis Communications AB, Sofradir Group, Samsung Techwin, Seek Thermal, Inc, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd, Opgal, Infraredcameras, inc

Infrared (IR) Cameras Segmentation by Product

Cooled, Uncooled

Infrared (IR) Cameras Segmentation by Application

Consumer Electronics, Surveillance, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Medical, Firefighting

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Infrared (IR) Cameras market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Infrared (IR) Cameras market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Infrared (IR) Cameras market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Infrared (IR) Cameras market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Infrared (IR) Cameras market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Infrared (IR) Cameras market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Infrared (IR) Cameras Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Infrared (IR) Cameras Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cooled

1.4.3 Uncooled 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Surveillance

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.6 Industrial

1.5.7 Medical

1.5.8 Firefighting 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Infrared (IR) Cameras Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Infrared (IR) Cameras Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Infrared (IR) Cameras Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Infrared (IR) Cameras Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Infrared (IR) Cameras Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Infrared (IR) Cameras Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Infrared (IR) Cameras Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Infrared (IR) Cameras Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Infrared (IR) Cameras Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Infrared (IR) Cameras Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application 6.1 Japan Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Infrared (IR) Cameras Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Infrared (IR) Cameras Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 Japan Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Infrared (IR) Cameras Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Infrared (IR) Cameras Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 Japan Infrared (IR) Cameras Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Infrared (IR) Cameras Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Infrared (IR) Cameras Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Infrared (IR) Cameras Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 Japan Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Infrared (IR) Cameras Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Infrared (IR) Cameras Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Infrared (IR) Cameras Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 Japan Infrared (IR) Cameras Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Infrared (IR) Cameras Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Infrared (IR) Cameras Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Infrared (IR) Cameras Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 Japan Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Infrared (IR) Cameras Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Infrared (IR) Cameras Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Infrared (IR) Cameras Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Infrared (IR) Cameras Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Infrared (IR) Cameras Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Infrared (IR) Cameras Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Infrared (IR) Cameras Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Infrared (IR) Cameras Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Infrared (IR) Cameras Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Infrared (IR) Cameras Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Infrared (IR) Cameras Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared (IR) Cameras Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared (IR) Cameras Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared (IR) Cameras Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 FLIR Systems, Inc.

12.1.1 FLIR Systems, Inc. Corporation Information

12.1.2 FLIR Systems, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 FLIR Systems, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 FLIR Systems, Inc. Infrared (IR) Cameras Products Offered

12.1.5 FLIR Systems, Inc. Recent Development 12.2 DRS Technologies Inc.

12.2.1 DRS Technologies Inc. Corporation Information

12.2.2 DRS Technologies Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 DRS Technologies Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 DRS Technologies Inc. Infrared (IR) Cameras Products Offered

12.2.5 DRS Technologies Inc. Recent Development 12.3 Fluke Corporation

12.3.1 Fluke Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Fluke Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Fluke Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Fluke Corporation Infrared (IR) Cameras Products Offered

12.3.5 Fluke Corporation Recent Development 12.4 Axis Communications AB

12.4.1 Axis Communications AB Corporation Information

12.4.2 Axis Communications AB Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Axis Communications AB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Axis Communications AB Infrared (IR) Cameras Products Offered

12.4.5 Axis Communications AB Recent Development 12.5 Sofradir Group

12.5.1 Sofradir Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sofradir Group Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Sofradir Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Sofradir Group Infrared (IR) Cameras Products Offered

12.5.5 Sofradir Group Recent Development 12.6 Samsung Techwin

12.6.1 Samsung Techwin Corporation Information

12.6.2 Samsung Techwin Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Samsung Techwin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Samsung Techwin Infrared (IR) Cameras Products Offered

12.6.5 Samsung Techwin Recent Development 12.7 Seek Thermal, Inc

12.7.1 Seek Thermal, Inc Corporation Information

12.7.2 Seek Thermal, Inc Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Seek Thermal, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Seek Thermal, Inc Infrared (IR) Cameras Products Offered

12.7.5 Seek Thermal, Inc Recent Development 12.8 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd

12.8.1 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd Corporation Information

12.8.2 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd Infrared (IR) Cameras Products Offered

12.8.5 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd Recent Development 12.9 Opgal

12.9.1 Opgal Corporation Information

12.9.2 Opgal Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Opgal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Opgal Infrared (IR) Cameras Products Offered

12.9.5 Opgal Recent Development 12.10 Infraredcameras, inc

12.10.1 Infraredcameras, inc Corporation Information

12.10.2 Infraredcameras, inc Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Infraredcameras, inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Infraredcameras, inc Infrared (IR) Cameras Products Offered

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

