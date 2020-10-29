Solar Microinverter Market 2020 Demand and Growth Analysis by Top Regions (Japan, UK, Malaysia, US, Singapore) |, Enphase Energy, SolarEdge Technologies, SMA

Solar Microinverter Market

Los Angeles, United States- – The global Solar Microinverter market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Solar Microinverter market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Solar Microinverter Market.With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Solar Microinverter market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Solar Microinverter market.

Leading players of the global Solar Microinverter market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Solar Microinverter market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Solar Microinverter market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Solar Microinverter market.

Solar Microinverter Market Leading Players

, Enphase Energy, SolarEdge Technologies, SMA, SunPower, Power-One, Sungrow, AP System, Samil Power

Solar Microinverter Segmentation by Product

Grid-Connected Solar Microinverter, Grid-Off Solar Microinverter

Solar Microinverter Segmentation by Application

Residential, Commercial, Other

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Solar Microinverter market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Solar Microinverter market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Solar Microinverter market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Solar Microinverter market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Solar Microinverter market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Solar Microinverter market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Solar Microinverter Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Solar Microinverter Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Grid-Connected Solar Microinverter

1.4.3 Grid-Off Solar Microinverter 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Other 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Solar Microinverter Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Solar Microinverter, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Solar Microinverter Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Solar Microinverter Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Solar Microinverter Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Solar Microinverter Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Solar Microinverter Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Solar Microinverter Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Solar Microinverter Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Solar Microinverter Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Solar Microinverter Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Solar Microinverter Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Solar Microinverter Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solar Microinverter Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Solar Microinverter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Solar Microinverter Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Solar Microinverter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Solar Microinverter Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Solar Microinverter Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Solar Microinverter Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Solar Microinverter Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Solar Microinverter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Solar Microinverter Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Solar Microinverter Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Solar Microinverter Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Solar Microinverter Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Solar Microinverter Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Solar Microinverter Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Solar Microinverter Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Solar Microinverter Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Solar Microinverter Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Solar Microinverter Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application 6.1 United States Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Solar Microinverter Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Solar Microinverter Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Solar Microinverter Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 United States Solar Microinverter Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Solar Microinverter Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Solar Microinverter Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 United States Solar Microinverter Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Solar Microinverter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Solar Microinverter Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Solar Microinverter Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 United States Solar Microinverter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Solar Microinverter Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Solar Microinverter Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Solar Microinverter Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 United States Solar Microinverter Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Solar Microinverter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Solar Microinverter Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Solar Microinverter Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 United States Solar Microinverter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Solar Microinverter Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Solar Microinverter Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Solar Microinverter Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Solar Microinverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Solar Microinverter Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Solar Microinverter Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Solar Microinverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Solar Microinverter Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Solar Microinverter Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Solar Microinverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Solar Microinverter Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Solar Microinverter Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Solar Microinverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Solar Microinverter Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Solar Microinverter Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Microinverter Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Microinverter Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Microinverter Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Microinverter Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Enphase Energy

12.1.1 Enphase Energy Corporation Information

12.1.2 Enphase Energy Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enphase Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Enphase Energy Solar Microinverter Products Offered

12.1.5 Enphase Energy Recent Development 12.2 SolarEdge Technologies

12.2.1 SolarEdge Technologies Corporation Information

12.2.2 SolarEdge Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 SolarEdge Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 SolarEdge Technologies Solar Microinverter Products Offered

12.2.5 SolarEdge Technologies Recent Development 12.3 SMA

12.3.1 SMA Corporation Information

12.3.2 SMA Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 SMA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 SMA Solar Microinverter Products Offered

12.3.5 SMA Recent Development 12.4 SunPower

12.4.1 SunPower Corporation Information

12.4.2 SunPower Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 SunPower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 SunPower Solar Microinverter Products Offered

12.4.5 SunPower Recent Development 12.5 Power-One

12.5.1 Power-One Corporation Information

12.5.2 Power-One Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Power-One Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Power-One Solar Microinverter Products Offered

12.5.5 Power-One Recent Development 12.6 Sungrow

12.6.1 Sungrow Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sungrow Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Sungrow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Sungrow Solar Microinverter Products Offered

12.6.5 Sungrow Recent Development 12.7 AP System

12.7.1 AP System Corporation Information

12.7.2 AP System Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 AP System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 AP System Solar Microinverter Products Offered

12.7.5 AP System Recent Development 12.8 Samil Power

12.8.1 Samil Power Corporation Information

12.8.2 Samil Power Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Samil Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Samil Power Solar Microinverter Products Offered

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

