Towbars Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2026 | Horizon Global Corporation (US), CURT Manufacturing LLC (US), B&W Trailer Hitches (US)

The report titled Global Towbars Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Towbars market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Towbars market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Towbars market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Towbars market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Towbars report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Towbars report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Towbars market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Towbars market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Towbars market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Towbars market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Towbars market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Horizon Global Corporation (US), CURT Manufacturing LLC (US), B&W Trailer Hitches (US), BOSAL (Belgium), MVG (Germany), AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany), Brink Group (Netherlands), Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd (UK), GDW Group (Belgium)

Market Segmentation by Product: Retractable Towbar

Detachable Towbar

Fixed Towbar



Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle



The Towbars Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Towbars market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Towbars market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Towbars market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Towbars industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Towbars market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Towbars market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Towbars market?

Table of Contents:

1 Towbars Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Towbars

1.2 Towbars Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Towbars Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Retractable Towbar

1.2.3 Detachable Towbar

1.2.4 Fixed Towbar

1.3 Towbars Segment by Application

1.3.1 Towbars Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Towbars Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Towbars Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Towbars Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Towbars Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Towbars Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Towbars Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Towbars Industry

1.7 Towbars Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Towbars Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Towbars Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Towbars Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Towbars Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Towbars Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Towbars Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Towbars Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Towbars Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Towbars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Towbars Production

3.4.1 North America Towbars Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Towbars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Towbars Production

3.5.1 Europe Towbars Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Towbars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Towbars Production

3.6.1 China Towbars Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Towbars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Towbars Production

3.7.1 Japan Towbars Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Towbars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Towbars Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Towbars Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Towbars Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Towbars Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Towbars Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Towbars Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Towbars Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Towbars Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Towbars Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Towbars Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Towbars Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Towbars Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Towbars Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Towbars Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Towbars Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Towbars Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Towbars Business

7.1 Horizon Global Corporation (US)

7.1.1 Horizon Global Corporation (US) Towbars Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Horizon Global Corporation (US) Towbars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Horizon Global Corporation (US) Towbars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Horizon Global Corporation (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 CURT Manufacturing LLC (US)

7.2.1 CURT Manufacturing LLC (US) Towbars Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 CURT Manufacturing LLC (US) Towbars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 CURT Manufacturing LLC (US) Towbars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 CURT Manufacturing LLC (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 B&W Trailer Hitches (US)

7.3.1 B&W Trailer Hitches (US) Towbars Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 B&W Trailer Hitches (US) Towbars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 B&W Trailer Hitches (US) Towbars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 B&W Trailer Hitches (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 BOSAL (Belgium)

7.4.1 BOSAL (Belgium) Towbars Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 BOSAL (Belgium) Towbars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 BOSAL (Belgium) Towbars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 BOSAL (Belgium) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 MVG (Germany)

7.5.1 MVG (Germany) Towbars Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 MVG (Germany) Towbars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 MVG (Germany) Towbars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 MVG (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany)

7.6.1 AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany) Towbars Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany) Towbars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany) Towbars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Brink Group (Netherlands)

7.7.1 Brink Group (Netherlands) Towbars Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Brink Group (Netherlands) Towbars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Brink Group (Netherlands) Towbars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Brink Group (Netherlands) Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd (UK)

7.8.1 Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd (UK) Towbars Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd (UK) Towbars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd (UK) Towbars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd (UK) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 GDW Group (Belgium)

7.9.1 GDW Group (Belgium) Towbars Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 GDW Group (Belgium) Towbars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 GDW Group (Belgium) Towbars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 GDW Group (Belgium) Main Business and Markets Served

8 Towbars Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Towbars Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Towbars

8.4 Towbars Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Towbars Distributors List

9.3 Towbars Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Towbars (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Towbars (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Towbars (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Towbars Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Towbars Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Towbars Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Towbars Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Towbars Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Towbars

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Towbars by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Towbars by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Towbars by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Towbars

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Towbars by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Towbars by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Towbars by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Towbars by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

