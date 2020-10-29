Ginseng Market Challenges and Growth Factor By 2026|, ILHWA (China), Starwest Botanicals, Korea Ginseng Corporation (Korea)

Ginseng Market

Los Angeles, United States- – The global Ginseng market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Ginseng market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Ginseng Market.With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Ginseng market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Ginseng market.

Leading players of the global Ginseng market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Ginseng market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Ginseng market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Ginseng market.

Ginseng Market Leading Players

, ILHWA (China), Starwest Botanicals, Korea Ginseng Corporation (Korea), RFI Ingredients (China), Elemis (US), Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial (China), Great Mountain Ginseng (China), Hain Celestial (US), BAYLIS & HARDING (China), Amway (US), Ethical Naturals (US), Glanbia (US), The Boots Company(UK), NOW Foods (US), Kefiplant (China), Naka Focus (Japan)

Ginseng Segmentation by Product

American Ginseng, Asian Ginseng

Ginseng Segmentation by Application

Supplements, Pharma & Healthcare, Cosmetic & Skin Care, Food Additives, Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Ginseng market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Ginseng market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Ginseng market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Ginseng market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Ginseng market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Ginseng market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Ginseng Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Ginseng Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ginseng Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 American Ginseng

1.4.3 Asian Ginseng 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ginseng Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Supplements

1.5.3 Pharma & Healthcare

1.5.4 Cosmetic & Skin Care

1.5.5 Food Additives

1.5.6 Others 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Ginseng Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ginseng Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Ginseng Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Ginseng, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Ginseng Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Ginseng Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Ginseng Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Ginseng Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Ginseng Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Ginseng Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Ginseng Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Ginseng Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Ginseng Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Ginseng Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Ginseng Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Ginseng Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Ginseng Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ginseng Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ginseng Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Ginseng Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Ginseng Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Ginseng Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Ginseng Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Ginseng Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ginseng Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Ginseng Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Ginseng Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Ginseng Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Ginseng Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Ginseng Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Ginseng Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Ginseng Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Ginseng Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Ginseng Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Ginseng Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Ginseng Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Ginseng Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Ginseng Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Ginseng Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Ginseng Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Ginseng Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Ginseng Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application 6.1 China Ginseng Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Ginseng Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Ginseng Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Ginseng Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 China Ginseng Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Ginseng Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Ginseng Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 China Ginseng Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Ginseng Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Ginseng Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Ginseng Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 China Ginseng Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Ginseng Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Ginseng Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Ginseng Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 China Ginseng Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Ginseng Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Ginseng Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Ginseng Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 China Ginseng Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Ginseng Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Ginseng Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Ginseng Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Ginseng Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Ginseng Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Ginseng Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Ginseng Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Ginseng Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Ginseng Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Ginseng Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Ginseng Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Ginseng Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Ginseng Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Ginseng Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Ginseng Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Ginseng Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Ginseng Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Ginseng Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Ginseng Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Ginseng Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Ginseng Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ginseng Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ginseng Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 ILHWA (China)

12.1.1 ILHWA (China) Corporation Information

12.1.2 ILHWA (China) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ILHWA (China) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 ILHWA (China) Ginseng Products Offered

12.1.5 ILHWA (China) Recent Development 12.2 Starwest Botanicals

12.2.1 Starwest Botanicals Corporation Information

12.2.2 Starwest Botanicals Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Starwest Botanicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Starwest Botanicals Ginseng Products Offered

12.2.5 Starwest Botanicals Recent Development 12.3 Korea Ginseng Corporation (Korea)

12.3.1 Korea Ginseng Corporation (Korea) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Korea Ginseng Corporation (Korea) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Korea Ginseng Corporation (Korea) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Korea Ginseng Corporation (Korea) Ginseng Products Offered

12.3.5 Korea Ginseng Corporation (Korea) Recent Development 12.4 RFI Ingredients (China)

12.4.1 RFI Ingredients (China) Corporation Information

12.4.2 RFI Ingredients (China) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 RFI Ingredients (China) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 RFI Ingredients (China) Ginseng Products Offered

12.4.5 RFI Ingredients (China) Recent Development 12.5 Elemis (US)

12.5.1 Elemis (US) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Elemis (US) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Elemis (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Elemis (US) Ginseng Products Offered

12.5.5 Elemis (US) Recent Development 12.6 Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial (China)

12.6.1 Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial (China) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial (China) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial (China) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial (China) Ginseng Products Offered

12.6.5 Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial (China) Recent Development 12.7 Great Mountain Ginseng (China)

12.7.1 Great Mountain Ginseng (China) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Great Mountain Ginseng (China) Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Great Mountain Ginseng (China) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Great Mountain Ginseng (China) Ginseng Products Offered

12.7.5 Great Mountain Ginseng (China) Recent Development 12.8 Hain Celestial (US)

12.8.1 Hain Celestial (US) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hain Celestial (US) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Hain Celestial (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Hain Celestial (US) Ginseng Products Offered

12.8.5 Hain Celestial (US) Recent Development 12.9 BAYLIS & HARDING (China)

12.9.1 BAYLIS & HARDING (China) Corporation Information

12.9.2 BAYLIS & HARDING (China) Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 BAYLIS & HARDING (China) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 BAYLIS & HARDING (China) Ginseng Products Offered

12.9.5 BAYLIS & HARDING (China) Recent Development 12.10 Amway (US)

12.10.1 Amway (US) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Amway (US) Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Amway (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Amway (US) Ginseng Products Offered

12.10.5 Amway (US) Recent Development 12.11 ILHWA (China)

12.11.1 ILHWA (China) Corporation Information

12.11.2 ILHWA (China) Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 ILHWA (China) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 ILHWA (China) Ginseng Products Offered

12.11.5 ILHWA (China) Recent Development 12.12 Glanbia (US)

12.12.1 Glanbia (US) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Glanbia (US) Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Glanbia (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Glanbia (US) Products Offered

12.12.5 Glanbia (US) Recent Development 12.13 The Boots Company(UK)

12.13.1 The Boots Company(UK) Corporation Information

12.13.2 The Boots Company(UK) Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 The Boots Company(UK) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 The Boots Company(UK) Products Offered

12.13.5 The Boots Company(UK) Recent Development 12.14 NOW Foods (US)

12.14.1 NOW Foods (US) Corporation Information

12.14.2 NOW Foods (US) Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 NOW Foods (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 NOW Foods (US) Products Offered

12.14.5 NOW Foods (US) Recent Development 12.15 Kefiplant (China)

12.15.1 Kefiplant (China) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Kefiplant (China) Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Kefiplant (China) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Kefiplant (China) Products Offered

12.15.5 Kefiplant (China) Recent Development 12.16 Naka Focus (Japan)

12.16.1 Naka Focus (Japan) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Naka Focus (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Naka Focus (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Naka Focus (Japan) Products Offered

12.16.5 Naka Focus (Japan) Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Ginseng Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Ginseng Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

