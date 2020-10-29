Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2026 | Autoliv, Robert Bosch, Continental

“

The report titled Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Autoliv, Robert Bosch, Continental, Delphi Automotive, Denso, OMRON, Valeo, Aisin Seiki, Magna International, Visteon

Market Segmentation by Product: Night Vision System

Driver Monitoring System



Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle



The Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

1.2 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Night Vision System

1.2.3 Driver Monitoring System

1.3 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Industry

1.7 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production

3.4.1 North America Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production

3.5.1 Europe Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production

3.6.1 China Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production

3.7.1 Japan Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Business

7.1 Autoliv

7.1.1 Autoliv Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Autoliv Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Autoliv Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Autoliv Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Robert Bosch

7.2.1 Robert Bosch Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Robert Bosch Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Robert Bosch Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Robert Bosch Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Continental

7.3.1 Continental Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Continental Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Continental Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Continental Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Delphi Automotive

7.4.1 Delphi Automotive Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Delphi Automotive Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Delphi Automotive Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Delphi Automotive Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Denso

7.5.1 Denso Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Denso Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Denso Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Denso Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 OMRON

7.6.1 OMRON Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 OMRON Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 OMRON Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 OMRON Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Valeo

7.7.1 Valeo Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Valeo Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Valeo Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Valeo Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Aisin Seiki

7.8.1 Aisin Seiki Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Aisin Seiki Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Aisin Seiki Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Aisin Seiki Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Magna International

7.9.1 Magna International Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Magna International Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Magna International Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Magna International Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Visteon

7.10.1 Visteon Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Visteon Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Visteon Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Visteon Main Business and Markets Served

8 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

8.4 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Distributors List

9.3 Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Night Vision System (NVS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”