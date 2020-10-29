North America to Rule the Roost in the Metallic Glass Market

Amorphous Transformers (AMTDs) hold a prominent share in terms of consumption of metallic glass. Increasing cognizance of the benefits of AMTDs such as decreased energy loss is anticipated to bolster the metallic glass market over the coming years. Moreover, increasing consumer spending on electrical & electronic goods in developing countries is further expected to push the demand for metallic glass over the forecast period.

The global metallic glass market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2020–2030.

Key Takeaways from Metallic Glass Market Study

The metal-metal type of metallic is expected to hold a prominent share of the market, and is projected to witness high growth owing to its beneficial mechanical and electrical properties.

Substantial growth of the electrical & electronics industry is a major factor driving the growth of the metallic glass market.

North America accounts for a nearly one-third share in the global metallic glass market, owing to the high adoption of metallic glass and presence of major suppliers in the region. The market in East Asia is expected to grow at the highest rate amongst all regions, owing to growth of the electrical & electronics industry and high adoption of metallic glass in the region.

With increasing need for energy conservation, the global metallic glass market is expected to gain traction over the forecast period.

Adoption of metallic glass is very low in the MEA region. However, increasing cognizance for the use of metallic glass in the region is expected to increase its demand.

