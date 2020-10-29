Liquid sodium silicate Market to witness a CAGR of 2% between 2020 and 2030

Detergents and cleaning compounds hold a prominent share in terms of consumption of liquid sodium silicate. Sodium silicates are used with synthetic detergent compositions to minimize alkali attacks and control corrosion. Without the usage of sodium silicates, synthetic detergent composition can be harmful to metal surfaces such as, zinc, aluminum, and other metal alloy parts in washers. Moreover, rising concerns regarding the use of treated water will further push the demand for liquid sodium silicate in the future.

As per PMR’s study, the global liquid sodium silicate market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period of 2020–2030.

Key Takeaways from Liquid Sodium Silicate Market Study

Liquid sodium silicate is a colorless and musky liquid, which comprises oxides of silica and sodium. It is water soluble and is prepared by reacting sodium carbonate and silica sand at high temperatures around 1200 to 1400 0 C . It has a range of chemical formula, which is dependent upon the varying amount of sodium oxide or silicon dioxide.

to . It has a range of chemical formula, which is dependent upon the varying amount of sodium oxide or silicon dioxide. Penetration of the alkaline type liquid sodium silicate is expected to be comparatively higher as compared to the neutral type, owing to its wide range of applications.

Detergents & cleaning compounds are expected to dominate the overall consumption of liquid sodium silicate across the globe. Steady growth in construction spending is expected to drive the demand for sodium silicate. Moreover, anticipated steady growth in adhesive production is also expected to push demand during the forecast period.

East Asia is a prominent consumer of liquid sodium silicate, followed by Europe and North America. East Asia accounts for more than one-third share in the global liquid sodium silicate market, backed by high consumption of detergents and cleaning compounds in countries such as China. The market in this region is also expected to grow at the highest rate, owing to growth in detergent & soap and paper & pulp industries as a result of rising urbanization.

The liquid sodium silicate market is fairly consolidated in nature, with prominent manufacturers located in the U.S., China, and developing Asian countries.

