The polymer concrete market is stipulated to increase and a noteworthy rate throughout the projected period, owing to an array of factors such as growing adoption of chemical-resistant materials, exceptional mechanical properties, increasing awareness of green construction materials, and shorter installation duration.

The global polymer concrete market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the projected period of 2020–2030, and be valued at US$ 777 Mn by the end of 2030.

Key Takeaways from Polymer Concrete Market Study

Polymer concrete, with its superior mechanical and chemical properties such as bearing strength, compressive & preserving strength, low penetrability, and cost effectiveness, is projected to gain substantial traction in the course of the coming decade. As compared to conventional concrete, the polymer concrete market is expected to witness high volume sales growth.

On account of the predominant properties of polymer concrete, such as its ability to form complicated shapes, fast curability, and excellent vibration damping, it is estimated to gain significant traction in industrial applications.

There has been a surge in the adoption of polymer concrete in energy utilities, pulp and paper, metallurgy, and chemical end-use industries for flooring applications, waste & waste water containers, trench drains, and chemical containments.

Polymer concrete channels for drainage applications have been finding attractive market demand growth on account of the precision molding they are subjected to, coupled with precise finishing, which encourages efficient hydraulic flow, to ensure superior discharge rates vis-à-vis equivalent-sized cast-in-place concrete drainage systems. This is expected to be an emerging trend in the municipal applications of polymer concrete across regions, over the next few years.

Western Europe was the initial adopter of polymer concrete, owing to the establishment of environmental mandates by regional governments, and currently holds around one-third market share in the global polymer concrete market.

There has been surplus growth in infrastructural expansion activities such as transportation infrastructure, bridges, and damns in developing economies such as China and India. Many Asia Pacific nations are upgrading and expanding their existing sewage systems, which is expected to drive demand for polymer concrete.

The Middle East, which accounts for around one-fifth of the global polymer concrete market, sees considerable adoption in building construction, tunnel liners, countertops in residential applications, and other similar civic infrastructure.

Out of the few growing industries across the world, the construction sector is one of the key industries to lose maximum momentum due to the situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby adversely impacting the polymer concrete market.

