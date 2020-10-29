Livestock Grow Light Market 2020 Growth Scenario with Future Opportunities by 2027 – AGRILIGHT, Aruna lighting, Big Dutchman AG, CBM Lighting

“Global Livestock Grow Light Market” provides detailed insight covering all important parameters including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis.

Grow lights are electric lamps used for stimulating growth in plants and livestock. These lights work as an artificial source of light and emit electromagnetic radiation in the visible light spectrum. Grow lights help in optimizing light regimes for livestock, thereby improving their production efficiency. Regular exposure of light of a specific wavelength is found to improve animal health, fertility, and productivity as well. For instance, grow light exposure results in increased milk production among dairy cows, faster weight-gain among broilers, and more rapid growth and early maturity among beef cattle.

The livestock grow light market is anticipated to thrive in the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing consumption of animal-based products and shifting focus towards livestock growth and productivity. Moreover, the growing adoption of smart farming solutions and advances in technology further fuel the growth of the livestock grow light market. However, lack of awareness about smart livestock farming practices in developing countries which hinders the growth of the livestock grow light market. On the other hand, the growth of commercial livestock farms offers lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the livestock grow light market during the forecast period.

Key Players Leading the Market:

AGRILIGHT B.V.

Aruna lighting

Big Dutchman AG

CBM Lighting

Fienhage Poultry Solutions

Greengage Lighting Ltd

HATO BV

Once Inc.

Shenzhen Hontech-Wins Electronics Co., Ltd.

Uni-light LED AB

The global livestock grow light market is segmented on the basis of type and livestock. Based on type, the market is segmented as fluorescent, light-emitting diode (LED), incandescent, high intensity discharge, and others. On the basis of the livestock, the market is segmented as poultry, swine, cattle, and others.

The global livestock grow light market is segmented on the basis of type and livestock. Based on type, the market is segmented as fluorescent, light-emitting diode (LED), incandescent, high intensity discharge, and others. On the basis of the livestock, the market is segmented as poultry, swine, cattle, and others.

