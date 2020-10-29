Automation in Agriculture Market Worldwide & Regional Industry Size, Trends, Analysis, Statistics & Forecast 2027 | AGCO Corporation, AgEagle Aerial Systems, AgJunction, American Robotics and Deere and Company

The proposed Automation in Agriculture Market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The study also includes detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, technological advancements & competitive landscape along with various micro & macro factors influencing the market dynamics.

With the skills shortage and climatic changes that are harming present crop yields, the farmers are tending toward the adoption of technologies, especially in automation, for increasing their efficiency. The increasing interest in technology and automation is ostensible in venture capital investments for agritech startups. These startups are increasingly addressing every aspect of the agriculture value chain. Few startups place remote sensors in the fields to gather hyper-local data about rising conditions while others are focusing on creating software for managing seed, fertilizer, soil, and irrigation, and make estimates about timing and yield. A rising group of companies is further working on agricultural robotics to develop autonomous tractors and even fruit & vegetable picking robots.

The major factors that are boosting the growth of the automation in agriculture market are the rising population and growing labor shortage, encouraging automation and maturing IoT & navigation technologies that are boosting down the cost of automation. In addition, the usage of real-time multimodal robot systems in the field is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the automation in agriculture market growth in the coming years.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Automation in Agriculture Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The reports cover key developments in the Automation in Agriculture Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

1. AGCO Corporation

2. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

3. AgJunction

4. American Robotics, Inc.

5. Deere and Company

6. DeLaval

7. Ecorobotix

8. Rabbit Tractor

9. Topcon Corporation

10. Trimble Inc.

The global automation in agriculture market is segmented on the basis of offering, product and application. Based on offering, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. Based on product, the automation in agriculture market is divided into driverless tractors, unmanned aerial vehicles, automated harvesting systems, and others. Further, based on application the market is segmented as field farming, irrigation management, soil management, weather tracking & monitoring, inventory management, and others.

The report analyses factors affecting the Automation in Agriculture Market from further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Automation in Agriculture Market in these regions.

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the Automation in Agriculture Market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Automation in Agriculture Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a global level.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Automation in Agriculture Market based on

various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions. The Automation in Agriculture Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Automation in Agriculture Market Report:

– North America

– Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

– The Middle East & Africa

