The Neuroblastoma market to witness pragmatism in the next decade

Neuroblastoma is one of the most common type of cancer in children. The cancer is triggered as an outcome of embryonal malignancy in sympathetic nervous system radically arising from the neuroblasts. The cancer develops in the nerve tissues of adrenal, spinal cord or chest. The National Institute of Health (NIH) in U.S. and Orphanet in Europe classify neuroblastoma as “rare disease”. The cancer is more common in children’s below age of five, showing peek prevalence ration in 2-3 years of age group. As per the America Cancer Society, over 7.2% of the all cancer cases in 0 to 14 years of age group. Data also signifies that the neuroblastoma similarly affects both sexes equally across the world. Growing number of tests to help to treat and manage individual health conditions is anticipated drive the market for neuroblastoma over the study period. A cancer study published in Journal of Clinical Oncology advocates that number of Native American and black neuroblastoma patient’s pool have a high risk of affecting. Considering regional parity in prevalence the global neuroblastoma market for is estimated to generate adequate revenues.

The emerging demand for neuroblastoma treatment is largely arising from the increased awareness of the people towards cancer care. The major factor driving the growth of neuroblastoma market is increasing prevalence of cancer and growing awareness about neuroblastoma radiation therapy. The continuously growing adoption of targeted drug therapy and advancement in immunotherapy is driving the demand for neuroblastoma market. Moreover, the growing research on irinotecan, temozolomide, and topotecan are also increases the likelihood for adopting novel Neuroblastoma therapeutics techniques subsequently increasing demand for Neuroblastoma treatment. The rapidly developing radiotherapy care and inventions are the key factor in early detection of genetic disorders. New and improved clinical therapies are emerging as a preferred choice of treatment for neuroblastoma utilizing ultrasound to targeted deep areas of the brain and resulting in focused ultrasound ablation for the treatment of neuroblastoma. However, stringent regulatory guidelines for drugs used in Neuroblastoma treatment combined with limited awareness about Neuroblastoma cancer testing is expected to restrain growth of the Neuroblastoma market.

The global Neuroblastoma market is segmented on the basis of Therapy type, technology, Application, and Geography:

Neuroblastoma market Segmentation by Therapy Type Immunotherapy Chemotherapy Others

Neuroblastoma market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospitals Clinical Pharmacy Specialty Clinics



The global neuroblastoma market primarily shows the prefect competition nature holding large key players in the neuroblastoma market. The competitive nature of key players is developing the global neuroblastoma market landscape and is anticipated to offer new outlook in broadening the therapeutic forefront neuroblastoma treatment, substantially driving neuroblastoma market growth. Different therapeutics are being approved for the treatment of metastatic neuroblastoma, including immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and targeted drug delivery therapy. Drugs such as topotecan, irinotecan, and temozolomide, are extensively studied for utilization in neuroblastoma treatment. The key players in the neuroblastoma are prominently focused research and development to effectively advance the consumer outcomes. Additionally, the adoptions of advanced therapies for the treatment of neuroblastoma is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the manufacturing sector and contract research organizations. Increasing preference for preventative screening in children’s is anticipated to offer new growth opportunity to the neuroblastoma market.

Geographically, global neuroblastoma market is segmented into seven key regions viz. Latin America, Europe, North America, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. North America is leading region in global neuroblastoma market. Advancement in pediatric care, higher adoption to preventive health checkup, increase awareness about cancer treatment, favorable government guidelines have enhanced the therapeutic scenario for neuroblastoma treatment in North America. Additionally in East Asia region noticeably higher market growth is estimated owing to constantly rising population and higher incidence of cancer and neuroblastoma. Fairly driving the Neuroblastoma market.

Some of the major key players competing in the global Neuroblastoma Market are Teva Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, United Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson among others.

