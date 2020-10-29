The Ultrasound Contrast Agents market to go the “astute” way from 2020 to 2030

Ultrasound imaging technology most commonly used in identification of pathophysiology of internal organ and also known as sonography. Ultrasound technology use sound waves of high-frequency to view inside parts of the body in real-time. In ultrasound contrast agents market, the products contains micro bubble particles comprises of gas core surrounded by a lipid shell, and are administered intravenously directly into the systemic circulation. Ultrasound contrast agents market is driven by the primary functional role of ultrasound contrast agents to enhance visualization of blood flow pattern in the targeted imaging tissue. Increasing demand of ultrasound imaging is fueling the ultrasound contrast agent market. Currently, several innovative ultrasound contrast agents are available in the ultrasound contrast agent market. They improves the ultrasound reflection or backscattering of the ultrasound waves, producing a unique echocardiogram with enhanced contrast.

Growing geriatric population, increasing chronic disease epidemic, upsurge of technical advancements and global rise in healthcare expenditure is expected to propel global ultrasound contrast agents market. Research and development activities focused by the top players in the industry is expected to drive the future ultrasound contrast agents market. However, alternative technology development and use may hamper the growth of ultrasound contrast agents market in the future.

The global ultrasound contrast agents market is segmented on the basis of disease area, application, end user and region.

Based on the disease area, the global ultrasound contrast agents market is segmented as:

Cardiovascular Diseases

Renal System Diseases

Abdominal Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Other Diseases

Based on an application, the global ultrasound contrast agents market is segmented as:

Gene Therapy

Stem Cells Delivery

Molecular Imaging

Drug Delivery

Based on an end user, the global serum market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostics Laboratories

The global ultrasound contrast agents market is expected to witness steady growth over forecast years owing to high incidence and prevalence of chronic disease and industry led research and technical advancements in ultrasound contrast agent product developments. According to American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine, nanobubble ultrasound contrast agents are expected to gain higher preference in the global ultrasound contrast agents market. Ultrasound contrast agent particle size and capability to of enhancement reflection of ultrasound waves are the key factors in selection of ultrasound contrast agent products. Recently in 2018, Siemens Healthineers launched new ultrasound imaging device with contrast enhanced ultrasound which uses microbubble-based contrast agents to improve the visualization and assessment of lesions.

The global ultrasound contrast agents market is expected to be dominated by North America due to higher healthcare expenditure and innovative product launch. Europe is expected to be the second most growing region in the global ultrasound contrast agents market owing to advancements in increasing geriatric population and high public awareness. Latin America is emerging region for ultrasound contrast agents market and is estimated to show high growth owing to unmet market demand. East Asia and South Asia ultrasound contrast agents markets are expected to show significant growth owing to large population base and increasing healthcare infrastructure in the regions. Middle East and Africa is expected to be the least lucrative region in the ultrasound contrast agents market due to less adoption and poor healthcare system.

The key players operating in the global ultrasound contrast agents market are: Bristol-Myers Squibb, GE Healthcare, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company limited, nanoPET Pharma GmbH, Bracco, Mallinckrodt LLC, Tide Pharmaceuticals, Acusphere Inc, Point Biomedical Corp and others.

