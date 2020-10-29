The Quantitative Transcriptome Analysis market to invigorate from 2020 to 2030

The DNA is the permanent, heritable, genetic information macromolecule which is transcribed by enzymes into RNA, a short-lasting information carrier. The transcriptome is the full set of all RNA molecules in a cell, a total number of cells or in a living organism. The first efforts to investigate the complete transcriptome started in the early 1990s, and transcriptomics have made a widespread discipline owing to rapid technological advanced. Quantitative transcriptome analysis market is gaining importance as the drug discovery and development tool and in cancer research. Increasing complex human disease are expected to boost the application of quantitative transcriptome analysis in the future.

Increasing worldwide research and development activities for novel cancer therapeutics is expected to fuel the market growth of quantitative transcriptome analysis market. Higher funding allocations to the drug discovery and increasing use of biosimilars to treat severe diseases are propelling the rapid growth of quantitative transcriptome analysis market. However, ethical and scientific concern of transcriptome analysis, and insufficient skilled personnel is expected to hamper growth of quantitative transcriptome analysis market in the future.

The global quantitative transcriptome analysis market is segmented on the basis of techniques, product type, application, disease class, end user and region.

Based on the techniques, the global quantitative transcriptome analysis market is segmented as:

RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq)

Microarrays

Expressed Sequence Tag (EST) Method

Serial Analysis of Gene Expression (SAGE) Method

Based on product type, the global quantitative transcriptome analysis market is segmented as:

Medical Instruments

Consumables

Services

Based on an application, the global quantitative transcriptome analysis market is segmented as:

Drug Discovery and Development

Cancer Research

Diagnosis

Disease Treatment

Based on disease class, the global quantitative transcriptome analysis market is segmented as:

Oncology

Neurology

Immunology

Others

Based on an end user, the global quantitative transcriptome analysis market is segmented as:

Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Diagnostics Laboratories

Cancer Research Laboratories

Academic Research

The global quantitative transcriptome analysis market is estimated to evidence rapid growth over forecast period owing to high research and technological advancements in the biopharmaceutical and biotech industry. Sequencing speed and quality based on accuracy, precision and sensitivity are the key factor in selection of quantitative transcriptome analysis technique by an end user. Recently in 2018, 10x Genomics acquired Sweden based Spatial Transcriptomics, this deal is expected to strengthen pioneering position of the company to bridge microscopy and RNA sequencing to produce whole transcriptome data from a single intact tissue sample.

The global quantitative transcriptome analysis market is expected to be dominated by North America due to higher research and commercialization activities of biopharmaceutical and biological products. Europe is expected to be the second most growing region in the global quantitative transcriptome analysis market owing to advancements in early diagnosis of severe diseases and well established healthcare infrastructure. Latin America is emerging region for quantitative transcriptome analysis market and is estimated to show moderate growth owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. East Asia and South Asia quantitative transcriptome analysis markets are expected to show significant growth owing to large patient pool in the regions. Middle East and Africa is expected to be the least lucrative region in the quantitative transcriptome analysis market due to least research activities and funding.

The key players operating in the global quantitative transcriptome analysis market are: Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BGI Genomics, Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Macrogen, Agilent Technologies, 10x Genomics, Promega Corporation., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare, Fluidigm Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., and others.

