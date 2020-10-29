Neurovascular Devices Market Business Opportunity to 2027 – Top Companies Penumbra, phenox, Memry, Acandis

Neurovascular devices are used in neurovascular diseases that possibly affects the network of blood vessels that surround the brain. This leads to incurable conditions such as strokes and aneurysms. Neurovascular devices are used to prevent stroke, aneurysm embolization, carotid stenosis and other symptoms. Neurovascular devices are also used for performing surgical procedures to treat aneurysms and other cranial blood flow problems.

The Neurovascular Devices Market was valued at US$ 2,997.36 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,871.20 millionby 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of3.2%from 2020to 2027.

Download PDF Report Sample with statistical info @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000781/

Top Leading Companies and Type

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Acandis GmbH & Co. KG.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Penumbra, Inc.

phenox GMBH

Integer Holdings Corporation

Memry Corporation

Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information of key player’s related business processes which values the market. For future strategies and predictions, we provide special section regarding covid-19 situation.

Covid-19 scenario:

Several viral vectors, recombinant protein, live attenuated virus, and nucleic acid-based vaccines are in pre-clinical development for the treatment of various viral diseases.

As most of the governmental and private funding is diverted toward finding vaccine for Covid-19, there is lack of funding as well as skilled professionals for research of other viral diseases.

Based on product, the Neurovascular Devices market is segmented intoneurothrombectomy devices, aneurysm coiling & embolization devices,cerebral balloon angioplasty & stenting systems,and support devices.

In 2019, the support devices segment accounted for the highest share of the market. Growth of this segment is attributed to the growing Increasing prevalence of neurological conditions such as stroke, brain aneurysm, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), are few factors contributing toward the support devices market growth.

Neurological diseases are the disorders of the brain, spine and the nerves that connect them and supplies oxygenated blood. The neurovascular systems is highly dependent on the continuous supply of oxygen and nutrients which is been supplied by the arteries and veins. The supply of oxygen and nutrients to the brain is essential for its working, therefore a defect in the system can impair the function and it may quickly become a life threatening factor. The neurovascular condition, diseases or disorders includes, ischemic stroke, hemorrhage stroke, brain aneurysm, vascular malformation, brain tumors and others.

The lifestyle habits, genetic disorders, related chronic diseases may cause development of the neurovascular diseases. During recent years, the prevalence of neurological disorders have increased significantly. For instance, cerebral aneurysm is one of the neurovascular diseases that is rising significantly across the world. The prevalence of cerebral aneurysms has increased tremendously across the globe. Nearly, 30,000 people in the United States suffer from brain aneurysm rupture every year. A brain aneurysm ruptures every 18 minutes. The annual rate of rupture in the United States is found close to 8 to 10 per 100,000 people. Thus, it is estimated that the rising prevalence of cerebral aneurysms is likely to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000781/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]