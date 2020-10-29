Procedure Trays Market New Business Experts Ideas By Owens & Minor, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Teleflex, Nelipak

The procedure trays market accounted to US$ 8,768.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 21,725.7 Mn by 2027.

The global Procedure trays market by product segments was led by operating room segment. In 2018, the operating room held a largest market share of 50.7% of the procedure trays market, by product type. The operating room segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to the rising prevalence of the diseases and increasing number of surgeries. Also, the operating room segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.3% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Top Leading Companies and Type

Biometrix

Medica Europe BV

3M

BD

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Nelipak Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Cardinal Health

Covid-19 scenario:

Several viral vectors, recombinant protein, live attenuated virus, and nucleic acid-based vaccines are in pre-clinical development for the treatment of various viral diseases.

As most of the governmental and private funding is diverted toward finding vaccine for Covid-19, there is lack of funding as well as skilled professionals for research of other viral diseases.

In recent years, there have been considerable developments in the field of procedure trays. The growing of surgical procedures has increased the demand for surgical instruments. Procedure trays offer benefits such as performing surgical procedures like hip, hand, and pacemaker surgeries with ease and accuracy. An enormous amount of time can be saved, during the surgical procedure and in the preparations for an operation. Gaining time means that it is possible to work more efficiently and thus to optimize the planning of operations. Operation theatre logistics are simplified. There is a reduction in the number of activities required to get the right products to the right place on time. The fact that custom procedure trays are supplied just in time means that the hospital can simplify its logistics and control its costs. Optimizing procedure trays creates numerous benefits for both surgery centers and their patients by reducing the variation that causes waste and inefficiency, while also improving clinician workflow and patient throughput.

The rise of the surgical procedures has also increased the use of procedure trays to perform the surgery. Factors such as rising work pressure, stress, improper eating habits, heredity, and exposure to chemicals, among others, cause chronic diseases. Surgeons on a large scale have opted procedure trays in the past few years. Procedure trays have been used for several surgeries like laparoscopic surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, ophthalmology surgeries, cosmetic surgeries and others. For instance, According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) annual plastic surgery statistics report, there were more than 17.7 million surgical and minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures performed in the United States in 2018, a number that has risen steadily over the past five years. Procedure trays are also used for hip and knee replacement procedures, according to the American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR) 2017 Annual Report on hip and knee arthroplasty, approximately 860,080 hip and knee replacement procedures from 4,755 surgeons were performed at 654 institutions. The manufacturers provide customized procedure trays according to the surgeon’s need, which ensures high performance and reduces overall surgical procedures expenses. Thus growing surgical procedures and rise in the awareness are expected to boost the procedure trays market in the coming years.

PROCEDURE TRAYS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Procedure trays market – By Product Type

Angiography

Ophthalmology

Operating Room

Anesthesia Room

Global Procedure trays market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Clinics

Global Procedure trays Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India South Korea Australia

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



