Nasal delivery devices Market To Surge in The Near Future with Rapid Revenue Growth Across Key Industries

The nasal delivery devices market is expected to reach US$ 95,676.62 million by 2027 from US$ 58,502.18 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Nasal drug delivery is one of the most preferred drug delivery routes among patients as well as healthcare providers. This can majorly be attributed to the noninvasive nature of this route of delivery and greater drug absorbability through the nasal route. In addition, the nasal route offers a less hostile environment for drugs compared to the gastrointestinal route, thereby enabling better absorption of the drug. The easy administration of these drugs plays a crucial role in improving the compliance to drug therapies among patients, which in turn drives patient outcomes. Considering these factors, the preference for nasal drug delivery is increasing among patients as well as healthcare providers. Being highly vascular, nasal cavity enhances the drug absorption resulting in rapid action. The World Health Organization (WHO) has specific guidelines for manufacturers, which outlines all necessary requirements for the adoption of new nasal delivery devices with a single-use delivery system. Thus, nasal drug delivery, unlike other routes of drug delivery, does not require stringent sterile methods for administering drugs into the body. Thus, the high preference for nasal drug delivery among patients and health care providers, due to the growing awareness regarding its benefits, is driving the market growth.

Download PDF Report Sample with statistical info @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014905/

Top Leading Companies and Type

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

AstraZeneca

Pfizer Inc

BD

Sanofi

Merck & Co., Inc.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Novartis AG

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Neurelis

Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information of key player’s related business processes which values the market. For future strategies and predictions, we provide special section regarding covid-19 situation.

Covid-19 scenario:

Several viral vectors, recombinant protein, live attenuated virus, and nucleic acid-based vaccines are in pre-clinical development for the treatment of various viral diseases.

As most of the governmental and private funding is diverted toward finding vaccine for Covid-19, there is lack of funding as well as skilled professionals for research of other viral diseases.

Based on drug type, the nasal delivery devices market is segmented into anesthetics, antibiotics, pain relief drugs, calcium supplements, vasoconstrictors, antihistamines, and others. In 2019, the antihistamines segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Growth of this segment is attributed to increase in allergic rhinitis.

Respiratory conditions such as acute lower respiratory tract infections, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD—a disease spectrum that includes bronchitis and emphysema), asthma, and lung cancer are among the most common causes of severe illnesses and deaths globally. Growing urbanization and pollution, unhealthy lifestyle and habits, and high tobacco smoking prevalence are among the factors leading to the surge in respiratory and cardiovascular disease cases. The respiratory could cause acute respiratory failure, treatment of which requires nasal drug delivery for continuous support.

Nasal Delivery Devices Market – By Drug Type

Anaesthetics

Antibiotics

Pain Relief Drugs

Calcium Supplements

Vasoconstrictors

Antihistamines

Others

Nasal Delivery Devices Market – By Delivery Technologies

Spray

Nebulizers

Inhalers

Others

Nasal Delivery Devices Market – By End User

Home Care Settings

Hospitals

Clinics

Nasal Delivery Devices Market – by Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South and Central America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00014905/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]