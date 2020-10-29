Data center cooling Market Estimated size Experience a Hike in Growth by 2026

Global data center cooling market was valued at US$ 7.50 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 20.84 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.63% during a forecast period.

Data center cooling solution is used to keep environmental conditions ideal for information technology equipment operation. This technology eliminates the heat produced by the information technology equipment and transfers that heat to heat sink. Hence, in the absence of a suitable cooling system, data centers cannot function efficiently and may lead to system failure.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding data center cooling market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments by component, application, service, cooling technique, and region and, project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to a particular market segment.

The rapid growth of structured, as well as unstructured data along with the growing demand for cloud computing, is estimated to boost the global data center cooling market growth over the forecast. Efficient cooling systems dominate to the major reduction in the operational cost of a data center. Additional, governments across the globe have imposing several environmental regulations on the emission and power consumption efficiency of the data center operations. These regulations are primary to high demand for eco-friendly data center cooling solutions. Low compatibility among different data center cooling technologies is restraining the market growth. Increasing demand for green data centers is an opportunity in data center cooling market.

Liquid cooling solutions segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the usage of advanced coolants which offers efficient cooling and also minimizes the total carbon footprint. Liquid cooling solutions provide efficient cooling for high power and server density data centers. The ability of liquids to deliver much more effective in comparison to air and the use of self-contained systems integrated with heat exchangers is growing the demand for liquid data center cooling market.

The rack/row-based cooling technique is estimated to grow at the highest growth in the data center cooling market owing to the ability to provide actual conditions in close proximity which is targeted at the banks with server cabinets. These systems can be certainly suspended from overhead or installed on the floor keeping them closer to the racks or rows. Hence, offering both efficiency and capacity gains.

North America is expected to lead the market share during the forecast period due to the presence of technology giants such as Facebook, Google, and Microsoft who are continually seeking new ways to manage their increasing data. The U.S. market is projected to witness slow growth in comparison to the other regions owing to the relocation of data center facilities to other regions such as Canada and the Nordic countries.

Key players in the global data center cooling market are Emerson Network Power, Air Enterprises, Schneider Electric, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric), Asetek, and KyotoCooling.

Scope of the Global Data Center Cooling Market

Global Data Center Cooling Market by Component

Solution

o Chilling Unit

o Cooling Tower

o Air Conditioner

o Control System

o Economizer

o Liquid Cooling System

Global Data Center Cooling Market by Service

Consulting

Maintenance & Support

Installation & Deployment

Global Data Center Cooling Market by Cooling Technique

Rack/Row Based

Room Based

Global Data Center Cooling Market by Application

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Retail

Energy & Utility

Healthcare

Colocation

Others

Global Data Center Cooling Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players operating in the Global Data Center Cooling Market

