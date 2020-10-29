Emulsion Breaker Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emulsion Breaker Market Introduction

Emulsion breakers are identified in category of specialty chemicals and often employed to separate emulsions such as oil-in-water and water-in-oil. Water & oil are two immiscible liquids but often found with each other in nature in the form of emulsions, thus creating the requirement for emulsion breaker. During upstream activities, crude oil that is extracted through the wells has a considerable amount of water content, which further acts as a root cause for corrosion occurrence in the vessels & pipeline during transportation. In order to get effective and efficient oil recovery, and to enhance the quality of the recycled water, emulsion breakers are used. In order to optimize the refinery process, it is prerequisite that the crude oil that needs to be processed must be free from water and salt content, thus treated with emulsion breakers. If crude oil is not treated with emulsion breaker, water & salt content in the oil will lead to corrosion activity in pipelines vessel and refinery equipment, thus results in frequent shutdown and maintenance activities which further increases the transportation and maintenance cost. In the market place, there is a huge demand for emulsion breaker that can showcase exceptional efficacy to inhibit the occurrence of repeated emulsion formulation, in order to cater this market challenge synthetic emulsion breaker are used. In the commercial marketplace, there is an extensive range of emulsion breakers are available because of two specific reasons; major players are commercializing and manufacturing their demand and high demand for tailor-made emulsion breakers.

Emulsion Breaker Market Dynamics

Consumption of emulsion breakers is totally dependent upon the oil & gas operations across the world. Increase in upstream & downstream activities in the oil & gas sector more the demand space for emulsion breakers. In order to cater to the ever-increasing demand for energy, upstream players are focusing on intensifying the exploration activities, thus creating huge consumption potential for emulsion breakers. Also, Discovery of new oil fields & development of extensive pipeline transportation infrastructure for oil & gas is expected to boost the demand for emulsion breakers. On the flipside, the toxic chemicals used in the synthesis of emulsion breaker have some negative impact towards an individual and the environment which further acts as a stumbling block in the emulsion breaker market growth. However, suppliers and manufacturers are intensifying their R&D activities in order to formulate a novel green emulsion breaker in order to address the industry challenge.

Emulsion Breaker Market Segmentation

The global Emulsion Breaker market can be segmented on the basis of material type, Solubility and application

On the basis of material type, the global Emulsion Breaker market can be segmented as:

Epoxy Resins

Phenol Formaldehyde Resin Acid PF resin Base PF resin

Polyamines

Polyethylenimines

Di-epoxides

Dendrimer

Polyols

On the basis of Solubility, the global Emulsion Breaker market can be segmented as:

Water soluble emulsion breaker

Oil soluble emulsion breaker

On the basis of End-use the global Emulsion Breaker market can be segmented as:

Sludge oil treatment

Oil Based Power plants

Refineries

Lubricant Processing

Crude oil Production

Oil Pipeline transportation

