Technical Grade Mixed Glycerin Market Estimate To Boost Growth In Demand By : Global Forecast, 2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Technical Grade Mixed Glycerin Market: Introduction:

Mixed Glycerin is a simple polyol compound. It is an odorless, colorless, viscous liquid that is sweet-tasting and non-toxic. Mixed glycerin is also known as glycerol or natural glycerin. Technical grade mixed glycerin is a refined, high?purity product in which most of its contaminants has been removed. Technical grade mixed glycerin contains no soaps, methanol, salts, and other external matter which is generally 99.5% pure glycerin by content.

Technical grade mixed glycerin has a range of application in various end use industries such as a hard surface cleaner in metal working industries, within adhesives industry Technical grade mixed glycerin is used in PUR polyol and as humectant. In agriculture it is used as a diluent, and solvents, within oilfield chemical it is used for freeze control and in paints & coating industry it is used as alkyd resin polyol. Additionally, technical grade mixed glycerin also has some other application including softeners, perfumes, dynamite, gums, etc. However, it is not the purest form of glycerin and cannot be used for food and pharmaceutical applications.

Technical Grade Mixed Glycerin Market: Dynamics:

Technical grade mixed glycerin is a versatile chemical used for many applications in various industries and the growing demand from the end use industries can provide foundation for the robust growth of technical grade mixed glycerin market in the future. The demand of better surface cleaners for hard surfaces is increasing among the industrial cleaners in the metal industry. Additionally, the rising demand for technical grade mixed glycerin from the paints & coatings and adhesives industry is expected to significantly drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the demand of technical grade mixed glycerin is increasing for the manufacturing of perfumes in the cosmetics industry. The increasing use of technical grade mixed glycerin in the agriculture chemicals such as, solvents, diluents, etc. expected to push the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, the technical grade mixed glycerin contains a little amount of impurities owing to which it cannot be used for food and pharmaceutical applications. Also, the increasing use of synthetic glycerin is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technical Grade Mixed Glycerin Market: Segmentation:

Technical grade mixed glycerin market can be segmented application, end use industry and region.

On the basis of application, global technical grade mixed glycerin market is segmented into:

Hard Surface Cleaners

PUR Polyol

Solvents

Diluent

Freeze Control

Alkyd Resin Polyol

Softeners

Perfumes

Others (Dynamite, Gums, etc.)

On the basis of end use industry, global technical grade mixed glycerin market is segmented into:

Agriculture

Cosmetics Industry

Metal Industry

Paints & Coatings Industry

Other Industrial

Technical Grade Mixed Glycerin Market: Regional Outlook:

In the global technical grade mixed glycerin market Asia Pacific region is expected to have a prominent share owing to significant demand for technical grade mixed glycerin hails from this region. China is expected to be the leading market owing to presence of a significant number of glycerin producers and growing consumption of glycerin in the country. North America also anticipated to have a significant share in the global technical grade mixed glycerin market owing to increasing demand from metal, and for paints & coatings industries.

European technical grade mixed glycerin market is subjected to various government regulations for the production and use of technical grade mixed glycerin in various end use industries owing to that the region is projected to have moderate growth during the forecast period. Middle East and Africa region is expected to have a promising growth in the technical grade mixed glycerin market.

Technical Grade Mixed Glycerin Market: Market Participants:

Some of the market participants in the global technical grade mixed glycerin market are:

Godrej Industries

Cargill, Incorporated

Procter & Gamble

VVF L.L.C.

KPL International Limited

Vance Group Ltd.

PMC Group, Inc.

The Vegetable Vitamin Foods Company Pvt. Ltd.

AEMETIS, INC.

Bunge Argentina S.A.

Oleon NV

SK Chemicals

