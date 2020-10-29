Biobased Resin Composites Market Development, Key Opportunity and Analysis of Leading Players to 2018 – 2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bio-based Resin composites Market Introduction

Composites are turning over as one of the extensively utilized class of materials across numerous industries as they are mechanically strong and stiff and show exceptional level of efficacy in wide temperature range. In the commercial market place there are numerous materials used for composites formulation such as glass fiber, carbon fiber and bio-based resin composites to name a few. Now a days, end users are shifting their preferences for the usage of bio-based resin composites from the conventional composites. Weight saving and long-term sustainability of the bio-based resin composites is the key reason implicit behind its increased adoption in the commercial market-place. Bio-based resin composites are gaining immense traction across the globe because of its environment friendly nature, which helps in the mitigation of carbon dioxide emission footprints.

In the commercial marketplace, bio-based resin composites are synthesized through number of renewable biological sources which includes hemp, wood, kenaf and flax among others. Also, some of the manufactures rely on bio plastics and bio-degradable polymers for the synthesis of bio-based resin composites such as polylactic acid, polybutylene succinate (PBS), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) to name a few. Introduction of bio-degradable plastics in bio-based resin composites synthesis enables value added properties such as exceptional mechanical behavior, lightweight to name a few, thus expanding its end-user industry landscape.

Bio-based Resin composites Market Dynamics

Bio-based resin composites with its value added properties are gaining traction amongst the end users, and it is expected that the same roadmap is anticipated to follow in long-term scenario. Companies and consumers are shifting their choices and seeking for the products that have minimal environmental impact, reduced carbon dioxide emission and contains minimal percentage of petroleum based plastics. Thus, creating huge demand gains for bio-based resin composites. Easy availability of the natural raw material for the production bio-based resin composites is an added factor fueling its supply and demand in the commercial marketplace. Moreover, the construction industry, where the bio-based resin composites are generally used for the production of doors, windows, insulation material, terrace decking and acoustic components is turning over as the biggest sales market, therefore rise in construction industry across the globe is expected to create huge demand space for bio-based resin components.

The bio-based resin composites had various cons associated with them such as complex processing involvement, unstable cost, low strength when compare to synthetic composites to name a few. These factors are considered as major stumbling block for bio-based resin composites market, thus delayed the market introduction of bio-based resin composites products. However, extensive research is going on in the bio-based resin composites universe in order to overcome the industry challenges

Bio-based Resin composites Market Segmentation

The global Bio-based Resin composites market can be segmented on the basis of Flow Models, tonnage, application & end-uses.

On the basis of material type, the global Bio-based Resin composites market can be segmented as:

Flax bio-based resin composites

Coir bio-based resin composites

Hemp bio-base resin composites

Kenaf bio-based resin composites

Plastic bio-based resin composites

On the basis of Application, the global Bio-based Resin composites market can be segmented as:

Natural Fiber Composites

Plastic Composites

On the basis of End-use the global Bio-based Resin composites market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Furniture

Consumer Goods

Others

Bio-based Resin composites Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global

Ligrove

UPM

Nanjing Jufeng Advanced Materials Co., Ltd

FlexForm Technologies

Fiberon LLC

Universal Forest Products

Green Bay decking

Bio composites Grou

