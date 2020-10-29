Arsine Removal Absorbents Market Detailed Analysis 2018 – 2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The removal of contamination from process operations is one of the prime challenges faced by numerous industries. Various low boiling contaminations such as arsine and mercury, to name a few are often found in liquid streams of industries such as oil & gas refineries, gas processing, petrochemical complexes and water treatment, among others. In order to address industry challenges, arsine removal absorbents are finding adoption in the commercial marketplace. Arsine removal absorbents are gaining traction as the preferred separation materials for the removal and omission of trace contamination from gas and liquid streams. Arsine removal absorbents enable the omission of unwanted impurities in new industrial processes, thereby safeguarding the environment and avoiding unplanned costly shutdowns. The utilization of arsine removal absorbents encourages producers to adhere specifications for enhancing their processing activities along with increasing the efficacy of their products.

In the commercial marketplace, numerous types of arsine removal absorbents are available, out of which activated carbon, metal oxide and alumina-based arsine removal absorbents are the most adopted ones in the marketplace. Also, these arsine removal absorbents are available in different physical forms, ranging from granular, powdered and sphered to liquid. Moreover, these arsine removal absorbents are specially formulated and designed by manufacturers which solely depends upon the factors such as stream characteristics, process condition and the nature of the impurity to be removed.

Arsine Removal Absorbents Market: Dynamics

Numerous microeconomic and macroeconomic forces are contributing to the sales of arsine removal absorbents in the commercial marketplace. Growing awareness regarding streamlining plant operations is one of the key factors creating substantial demand for arsine removal absorbents. Increasing refining capacities, gas processing plants and petrochemical complexes around the globe are creating a demand space for arsine removal absorbents.

Globally, the demand for water has been expanding significantly, while water amount and quality remain two of the most critical challenges. The deteriorating quality of water, owing to water contamination, further hinders water accessibility. The main factors affecting the downgrading water quality globally include aggressive mining and industrial activities, which result in acidity and high metal content. Therefore, ongoing innovation in the marketplace is more inclined towards the development of low-cost arsine removal absorbents. Also, innovations in the arsine removal absorbents market are more focused towards the development of novel material that can replace the conventional treatment methods in order to cater the water quality issues. Low awareness regarding the usage of arsine removal absorbents is expected to dent market sales in the near future.

Arsine Removal Absorbents Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the arsine removal absorbents market has been segmented as:

Activated carbon arsine removal absorbents

Metal oxide arsine removal absorbents

Alumina based arsine removal absorbents

On the basis of form, the arsine removal absorbents market has been segmented as:

Powdered arsine removal absorbents

Sphered arsine removal absorbents

Liquid arsine removal absorbents

On the basis of application, the arsine removal absorbents market has been segmented as:

Oil & gas refining

Chemicals/Petrochemicals

Water treatment Drinking water Industrial water

VOC removal

RAC systems

Others

Arsine Removal Absorbents Market: Regional Trends

Countries in the eastern part of the world are pegged to remain prominent in the arsine removal absorbents market in terms of consumption. China, India, and ASEAN countries are aggressively implementing new technologies in order to upgrade their industrial structure, which is creating a substantial demand space for arsine removal absorbents. In India, government initiatives and policies for the cleaning of existing water resources such as canals and rivers are paving way for the growth of the arsine removal absorbents market.

Developed regions such as the United States, Western Europe, and Japan are matured regions in the global arsine removal absorbents market. In these regions, there is a substantial base for water treatment plants, which creates significant consumption potential for arsine removal absorbents. Currently, Eastern Europe, MEA and LA regions are low consumption regions for arsine removal absorbents; but they are expected to emerge as high growth markets during the latter half of the forecast period. Also, these regions are considered as prime locations for the manufacturing hubs for arsine removal absorbents, owing to the low labor and interest rates in the region.

Arsine Removal Absorbents Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global arsine removal absorbents market identified across the value chain include:

BASF SE

Axens

Honeywell

Johnson Matthey

Sinocata

Dorf Ketal Chemicals

Petrogas

Sd- Chemie

Magma Ceramics & Catalyst

