Tanning Chemicals Market Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecast 2018 – 2028

Introduction: Leather Tanning Chemicals Market

Conversion of raw skins and hides into leather is called the leather tanning process, and the chemicals that are used for the leather tanning process are known as leather tanning chemicals. These chemicals have the ability to absorb raw impurities and keep leather durable for a long time. Leather tanning chemicals help stabilize the structure of leather for it to retain its natural properties. Common leather tanning chemicals include syntans, alum, vegetable tannins (extracted from bark), formaldehyde, and heavy oils. The leather tanning chemical process is essential during the preparing of leather to soften its texture. With the increasing demand for innovative, efficient, and advanced processes for leather tanning, the demand for leather tanning chemicals is expected to gain traction during the assessment period.

Market Dynamics: Leather Tanning Chemicals Market

Some of the key factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the leather tanning chemicals market during the assessment period include the increasing purchasing power of customer, developing infrastructure in emerging economics, high demand for leather products in key end-use industries worldwide, and the increasing demand for premium leather products in the global market.

However, the stringent regulations imposed by REACH in Western Europe are expected to hamper the growth of the market, as the chemicals used in the leather manufacturing process have a direct impact on the human respiratory system. Increasing leather substitutes and increasing leather production cost are some of the factors that can hamper the market growth in the coming future. On the basis of opportunity, manufacturers are planning to invest in R&D to introduce innovative manufacturing process in the coming future. In addition, key players in the market are focusing on implementing different distribution channels, such as the online channel, to strengthen their presence in the global as well as the regional markets. However, major players are planning to acquire small players, whereas small manufacturers are planning to invest in R&D to introduce new grades of products in their product portfolio to enhance their presence in the global market. Manufacturers have a significant incremental $ opportunity to gain a maximum revenue share in the global market.

Market Segmentation: Leather Tanning Chemicals Market

The leather tanning chemicals market is segmented on the basis of product and application.

On the basis of product types, the leather tanning chemicals market segmented as:

Dying

Beamhouse Chemicals

Finishing Chemicals

Others

On the basis of chemicals, the leather tanning chemicals market is segmented as:

Ammonium chloride

Sulphuric acid

Chromium sulphate

Chrome syntans

Resins

Other Chemicals

On the basis of end-use industry, the leather tanning chemicals market is segmented as:

Furniture

Footwear

Automobile

Garments

Others

Regional Outlook: Leather Tanning Chemicals Market

On the basis of regions, Asia Pacific, especially China & India, are estimated to remain among the key growing countries during the assessment period owing to factors such as the increasing demand for innovative leather technologies, growth of the automotive segment, and increase in the number of footwear industries. Emerging economics, such as ASEAN countries, are expected to witness rapid growth due to an increase in the demand for leather tanning chemicals for use in premium leather products. Raising standards of living & growing disposable income in Western European countries, as well as growth in various end-use industries, is expected to significantly boost the incremental $ opportunity in the region. On the other hand, economic slowdown in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America is expected to result in sluggish growth in these markets during the forecast period.

Some of the key players of the leather tanning chemicals market are:

BASF SE

DowDupont

Lanxess

SABIC

Exxon Mobil Corporation

TFL

Clariant Group

Dystar Singapore Pte Ltd

Stahl Holdings B.V

Chemtan

Elementis Corporation

Kemia Tau

Zschimmer & Schwarz

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the leather tanning chemicals market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Leather tanning chemicals also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The leather tanning chemicals report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

