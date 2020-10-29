Lcd Glass Substrate Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

Liquid Crystal Display or LCD glass substrates are specialty glasses used to produce LCD screens. These screens are mainly employed in the displays of devices such as mobiles, televisions, personal computers, etc. An LCD panel is formed by different layers of LCD glass substrate layers and other components such as polarizers and color filters among others.

LCD Glass Substrate Market: Dynamics

Complementing the widespread demand for LCD displays in electronic handheld and wired devices, the prices of LCD glass substrates are also witnessing approximately a mid-single digit decline rate in recent years. This is further expected to fuel the demand for LCD glass substrates. More and more LCD displays are being employed in the airplanes used in military, commercial (passenger and logistics taken together), and business services. CRT displays are rapidly being replaced with LCD displays, owing to their price-performance ratio, widening the scope of application for LCD glass substrates.

The rapid penetration of LED in handheld and wired communication devices coupled with its introduction in the television and computer screens is potentially considered to hamper the market share of LCD displays, directly impacting the LCD glass substrate market. Furthermore, the demand for OLED (Organic – LED) is also noted to moderately grow as it enables manufacturers to produce products with curved displays and better picture quality.

The primary competition is seen among the various types of displays such as CRT, LCD, and LED. The market for LCD glass substrate is potentially expected to grow in terms of both, value and volume. Medium-range handheld communication devices such as mobiles, tablets, and laptops, use LCD screens. Therefore, the demand for LCD glass substrates is expected to follow an upward trajectory. While most LCDs use two LCD glass substrates, studies state that it is possible to produce LCD screens employing a single LCD glass substrate. Such inventions can lower the price and further drive the market for LCD glass substrates. The big players in the market such as Corning Inc., have focused on product innovation and expansion of the production facility in order to fulfil the demands from the market for LCD glass substrates.

LCD Glass Substrate Market: Segmentation

The global LCD glass substrate market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, sales channel, and end use.

On the basis of type, the LCD glass substrate market can be segmented into:

Gen 5 LCD glass substrate and below

Gen 6 LCD glass substrate

Gen 7 LCD glass substrate

Gen 8 LCD glass substrate and above

On the basis of application, the LCD glass substrate market can be segmented into:

Mobile Phone & Tablets

Computer Monitors

Laptop Screens

Digital Cameras

Television

Navigation Systems

Medical Appliances

On the basis of sales channel, the LCD glass substrate market can be segmented into:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Repair & Maintenance Aftermarket

On the basis of end use, the LCD glass substrate market can be segmented into:

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Marine

Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

LCD Glass Substrate Market: Regional Outlook

From a regional perspective, China is estimated to be one of the largest consumers of LCD glass substrates as well as prominent producer of the same. North America, especially the U.S.A., is expected to significantly gain its market share in the consumption of LCD glass substrates market due to the growing consumer spending and higher usage of electronic devices. Europe has been one of the prominent producers of automotive vehicles. Hence, the consumption of LCD glass substrates has also risen. The growing shift to digital devices in India as well as campaigns such as ‘Digital India’ and affordable network plans are estimated to peg the country as one of the fastest growing regions in the LCD glass substrates market in terms of consumption.

