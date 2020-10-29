Metal Powder Market Business Opportunities to Reviewed in New Report

The change during the COVID-19 pandemic has upgraded our reliance on trend setting innovations, for example, augmented reality, virtual reality, and the industrial internet of things. The unfulfilled money related targets are convincing the associations to embrace robotization and cutting edge innovations to remain ahead in the market rivalry. Organizations are using this open door by distinguishing day by day operational needs and teaching robotization in it to make a computerized framework as long as possible.

Persistence Market Research’s market research report titled, ‘Metal Powder Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028‘, scrutinizes the market, and offers insights pertaining to the market dynamics and competition scenario for the period of 2018 to 2028. PMR has estimated that the global metal powder market is expected to witness steady growth from 2018 to 2028, owing to significant growth of the automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing industries in developing and developed regions.

The global metal powder market registered the revenues of around US$ 4.3 Bn in 2017, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. The metal powder market is estimated to create incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 1,555 Mn during the forecast period.

Increasing Automotive Production and Growing Adoption of 3D-Printing in the Automotive Industry Expected to Drive the Metal Powder Market

Increasing automotive production in developed as well as developing economies has been driving the growth of the global metal powder market. In the automotive industry, lightweight material is gaining significant traction, owing to its beneficial properties such as high accuracy and more expected life, among others. These lightweight components play a crucial role in the implacable design of automotive vehicle components, especially in electric cars, and help improve the performance of vehicles. Thus, increasing automotive production across the globe is expected to drive the demand for metal powder over the forecast period.

Additive manufacturing or 3D-printing technology is gaining robust traction in the medical sector to make accurate medical equipment as well as organ implants so as to perform flawless critical operations in less time. Expanding application at a high rate will result in billowing demand for metal powder in the coming years.

Industry 4.0 May Create a Substantial Opportunity for Metal Powder Manufactures

In this new industrial world, everything will be connected through the cloud and the Internet, which will enable factories to function as a system rather than individual parts. This technology has also gained traction among numerous end users of metal powder, such as aerospace, automotive, oil & gas, medical, and construction, among others. Industry 4.0 allows the ease of connectivity of two or more machines, and makes a nexus of cutting-edge technology. Metal powder is currently used to make lightweight components. Therefore, in manufacturing plants, this technology is playing a crucial role in increasing the effectiveness of manufacturing plants by minimizing the wastage of material and striving to reach efficacy as a result of the implementation of Industry 4.0.

Moreover, manufactures of metal powder emphasize on the marketing strategy of products in order to enhance their market share. This kind of organic growth across the competition landscape of metal powder will be the key trend for the metal powder market.

South Asia’s Metal Powder Market Expected to Grow at a Healthy Rate

Globalization, industrialization, and urbanization is estimated to boost the demand for metal powder over the coming years. Growing economies have been witnessing urbanization on a huge scale, which will consequently result in acceleration in the demand for automotive, building & construction, and other end-use industries in the South Asia market. In order to fulfill these demands, the South Asia metal powder market estimated to hold a significant position in forthcoming years.

