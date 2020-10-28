Rising Health Consciousness Upscales Demand for Sports Nutrition Products, Future Market Insights

According to Future Market Insights, the sports nutrition market will follow an impressive growth trajectory, expanding at nearly 10% from 2020-2030.

Increasing sporting activities by consumers to remain physically fit has led to a proliferation of fitness centers, health clubs and online fitness classes, thereby opening up the market for sports nutrition products. These organizations market health supplements, energy drinks and nutrition bars to attract memberships and generating revenue pools.

Both the millennials and geriatrics are signing up for these memberships. Rising incidences of chronic conditions such as obesity and joint pain is attracting both segments to follow a regular health and fitness regime, enabling them to remain healthy and active. Online classes have gained massive ground due to COVID-19.

“Increasing health and wellness trends is driving food fortification initiatives, thereby upscaling the market for sports nutrition products,” infers an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Sports Nutrition Market Report

Global sports nutrition market will reach US$ 64 Bn by 2030-end

Plant-derived ingredients find accelerated usage in manufacturing sports nutrition products in the B2B sector

Demand for organic products will surge in the upcoming forecast period

Surging e-commerce sales to boost online marketing of sports nutrition products

Consumer taste preferences transitioning from conventional chocolate and regular flavors towards fruit ones

Ready-to-drink beverages are highly popular among the millennials while tablets and capsules are the preferred mode of supplements for the elderly

North America will retain market hegemony during the forecast period

Sports Nutrition Market- Key Trends

Aggressive digital marketing and strategic sponsorships critical to ensuring success of sports nutrition market players

Higher demand for clean label formulations are spurring manufacturers to include sustainable raw ingredients in their products

COVID-19 has induced a temporary stagnation in market expansion, due to stalling production in the wake of nationwide lockdowns. However, online sales are spurring companies to accelerate their production

Sports Nutrition Market- Region-wise Analysis

North America will capture nearly half of the global sports nutrition market attributed to rise in physical fitness activities

Europe to supersede North America in terms of B2B operations, particularly in terms of raw ingredients used

Collectively, Latin America & East Asia will account for nearly 2/5 th of the B2B sports nutrition market

of the B2B sports nutrition market South Asia will perform quite well in the B2C domain, attributed to the presence of a large number of buyers

Sports Nutrition Market- Competitive Landscape

The global sports nutrition market is extremely fragmented, with the presence of innumerable vendors. This renders the market highly competitive in nature. Due to this intense competition, players are concentrating on expanding their product portfolios and maintaining brand image through innovative marketing. Additionally, emphasis on research & development is also relied upon.

Some prominent players within this landscape are: GlaxoSmithKline plc, INC Sports Nutrition, Ajinomoto Co, Inc., Nestle S.A, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Vitalco Health, Red Bull GmbH, Biothrive Sciences and Nutrabolt to name a few.

Players such as Red Bull are leveraging marketing platforms through constant advertising and collaborating with major sporting and musical events to launch new energy products. This has provided a competitive-edge to the beverage giant over all other players.

Sports Nutrition Market Taxonomy

B2B

Ingredient Type

Plant Derived Ingredients Soy Protein Rice Protein Pea Protein Potato Protein

Animal Derived Ingredients Creatine Milk Protein Whey Protein Concentrates Whey Protein Isolates Casein BCAA (Branded Chain Amino Acid)

Blends

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-5

BENELUX

Nordic Countries

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

South Asia

India

Thailand

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of South Asia

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

Middle East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

Turkey

Israel

Rest of MEA

B2C

Function

Energizing Products

Rehydration

Pre-workout

Recovery

Weight Management

Product Form

Ready-to-Drink

Energy & Protein Bars

Powder

Tablets/Capsules

Flavor

Regular

Flavored Fruit Punch Berries Citrus Chocolate Vanilla Others



Sales Channel

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Pharmacy Stores

Online Retail

Other Sales Channels

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Price Range

Economic

Premium

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-5

BENELUX

Nordic Countries

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

South Asia

India

Thailand

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of South Asia

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

Middle East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

Turkey

Israel

Rest of MEA

Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sports nutrition market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2020 and 2030. The study divulges compelling insights into growth witnessed in the B2B and B2C market. It also offers a detailed overview of the competitive landscape through company profiles, their revenue shares and future outlook, enabling readers to glean valuable insights and make appropriate business decisions.

