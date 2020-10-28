Pressure Reducing Valve Market: Report Description

This FMI study offers a ten-year analysis and forecast of the global pressure reducing valve market for the period between 2018 and 2028. The study on pressure reducing valves considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration of 2018 to 2028. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) for both value and volume is represented from 2018 to 2028. The pressure reducing valve market study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional, and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with pressure reducing valve market segment level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the pressure reducing valve market study and perspectives of industry participants, the global pressure reducing valve market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2018 and 2028 in terms of value.

The Future Market Insights report on pressure reducing valves carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through segmentation on the basis of key parameters such as material, operating pressure, application, end-use industry and product type. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders of the pressure reducing valve market.

Pressure reducing valves, as considered under the scope of the research study, include the valves that are utilized only for industrial purposes and not residential purposes. The report covers only pilot operating and direct operating pressure reducing valves.

Each section of the report is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding of the dynamics and behaviour of the pressure reducing valve market. It begins with pressure reducing valve market definitions, followed by the pressure reducing valve market background, pressure reducing valve market dynamics, and pressure reducing valve market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the pressure reducing valve market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews with the key stakeholders and trends in the pressure reducing valve market.

Pressure Reducing Valve Market: Segmentation

Material

Cast Steel

Stainless Steel

Carbon Steel

Cast Iron

Ductile Iron

Bronze

Operating Pressure

50-200 Psig

201-500 Psig

501-800 Psig

Above 800 Psig

Application

Gas

Steam

Liquid

End-use Industry

Power Generation

Pharmaceutical

Pulp & Paper

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Others

Product Type

Direct Acting

Pilot Operating

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

China

India

Japan

South East Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

