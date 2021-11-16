Plants Fluorescence Imager Market May Set New Growth Story | Photon Systems Instruments, Qubit Systems

Plant Fluorescence imaging refers to a non-evasive and a powerful technique for examining leaf photosynthesis in natural conditions. Applications of ﬂuorescence imaging in plant research growing rapidly including biotechnology and basic discoveries. Fluorescence imaging analyses the internal leaf characteristics such as nutritional state, pigment distributions, optical properties, morphology, and others

Photon Systems Instruments, Qubit Systems Inc., Phenovation Life Sciences

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

South & Central America (Argentina, Chile, and Brazil)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa)

Europe (United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia)

Market Driver:

Rising Need to Analyze the Impact of Atmospheric Change on Natural Environment

The emergence of Tools for Monitoring Photosynthetic Performance

Market Trends:

Evaluating Post-Harvest Quality of vegetables and fruits in Food Technology

Rising Adoption in Precision Farming Systems

Market Opportunities:

Development in Tools for Determining Photosynthetic Rates and Efﬁciencies

Growing Applications in Plant Research and Biotechnology

