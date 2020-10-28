Automotive Logistics Market: Year 2020-2027 and its detail analysis by Focusing on Top Key Players like CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH

The global automotive logistics market accounted to US$ 203.0 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 370.8 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, the automotive logistics market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. APAC leads the automotive logistics market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. The South East Asian countries are also expected to create ample opportunities for automotive logistics companies. Pertaining to meet the demands for automotive components and spare parts, as well as, finished vehicles from manufacturing plants to different dealerships, the car makers are increasingly collaborating with recognized logistic companies.

Automotive Logistics Market report is firmly based on primary research, interviews with top executives, news sources and information insiders also Secondary research techniques are implemented for better understanding and clarity for data analysis.

The Key Players added in the market are: CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post AG), DSV A/S, GEODIS, KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG, Nippon Express Co., Ryder System, XPO Logistics, United Parcel Service Ltd

It is a professional and a detailed report that focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical market analysis. Further. Global Automotive Logistics Market report includes, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Global Automotive Logistics global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts 2027

Global Automotive Logistics market Geographic Scope:

Geographical data will help the reader understand the best performing regions. This report offers an examination and increment pace of the market in these districts covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) with their crucial positions, size, production, consumption, revenue, and also market share.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Automotive Logistics Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Automotive Logistics Industry

Chapter 3 Global Automotive Logistics Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Automotive Logistics Production, Revenue (Value) by Region 2020-2027

Chapter 5 Global Automotive Logistics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions -2020-2027

Chapter 6 Global Automotive Logistics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Automotive Logistics Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Automotive Logistics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Automotive Logistics Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

