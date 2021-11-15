Mobile Hotspot Router Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025 | Huawei Technologies, Novatel Wireless

The period of digitalization is changing the environment of improved connectivity infrastructure. The Internet has become a vital part of personal as well as commercial life. Due to the 3 billion internet users globally, the requirement for enhanced network infrastructure will further increase the demand for mobile hotspot router around the world. These facts will help to boost global mobile hotspot router market in the forecasted period. Mobile hotspot router is a wireless device connected through 4G or 5G mobile connections offering high-speed internet services to its users. A mobile hotspot is a tool in smartphones that allows the user to connect the internet through a wireless or portable device. Hotspot provides on-the-spot connectivity to the internet with the help of cellular network providers. Mobile hotspot router helps to connect several gadgets such as mobiles, laptops, and computers to the network with convenient, simple, and fast internet access at any place. The range of connectivity is 30 to 33 feet and it allows the operator to connect several Wi-Fi permitted devices to a single router.

List of players profiled in this report:

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Novatel Wireless, Inc., NETGEAR, TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., Belkin International, Inc., Karma Mobility, Inc., D-Link Corporation, XCom Global, Inc., Franklin Wireless, Samsung Electronics

The report was prepared by conducting numerous in-depth interviews with leading vendors, industry experts and independent research along with data collected through various authenticated secondary sources including annual reports, press releases etc. Primary data collection includes mediums such as telephonic interview, LinkedIn in mails, email, analyst call, press conferences, virtual meetings that took place post Covid i.e in last few months of 2020.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

South & Central America (Argentina, Chile, and Brazil)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa)

Europe (United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia)

Market Driver:

High Adoption of Electronic Gadgets Such As Laptops and Tablets

Growing Awareness on â€œPay As You Goâ€ Business Model

Market Trends:

Introduction of Wireless Technologies Such As 4G And 5G

Growing Demand Due To Development of E-Commerce Such As Online Shopping

Market Opportunities:

Introduction of New Features Such As Inbuilt Battery and Memory Space

Huge Demand Due To Increased Security Over Public Wi-Fi Access Point

